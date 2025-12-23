Boosteroid Brings Official Support to ASUS ROG Ally Series

Boosteroid & ASUS ROG Ally Series

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boosteroid , the biggest independent cloud gaming service in the world, announces official support for the ROG Ally device series. This expansion brings the advantages of Boosteroid to one of the most versatile handheld gaming platforms available today, enabling a new level of portable gaming for users worldwide.With a network of 28 data centers across Europe, North America, and South America, Boosteroid delivers high-performance gaming experiences to over 8 million users. Players can enjoy over 1700 titles supported through the native app and browser version. Boosteroid allows ROG Ally series users to launch games instantly, with no need to install and store them locally. Games run in up to 4k 120 FPS at the highest graphical presets and maintain stable frame rates, all while reducing battery consumption and supporting longer portable sessions. Players can also use Boosteroid to stream PC Game Pass games, including Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport, Outer Worlds 2 and more on ROG Ally series.“We have deepened our strategic cooperation with ASUS to ensure that our software utilizes the specific capabilities of the ROG Ally Series architecture to deliver a highly responsive and visually rich experience that sets a new standard for handheld cloud gaming,” said Ivan Shaichenko, CEO of Boosteroid.“Bringing Boosteroid to ASUS ROG Ally means gamers can access their libraries without storage limits or waiting for downloads. We’re focused on giving users the freedom to play great games anywhere, with consistently high performance,” said Vlad Kosmin, Senior Vice President at Boosteroid.This step continues Boosteroid’s vision of providing premium gaming experiences on every screen, from a PC, Mac, and Smart TV to smartphone, car and portable consoles around the world.About BoosteroidFounded in 2016, Boosteroid is the world’s largest independent cloud gaming provider with over 8 million users in Europe, North and South America. Boosteroid provides easy and secure cloud-based access to 1700+ video games on desktop, TV, mobile devices and even in vehicles, regardless of local hardware or platform constraints.Boosteroid operates one of the world’s widest GPU-infrastructure networks deployed across 28 data centers and based on custom server solutions developed in collaboration with AMD, ASUS and other partners. This allows Boosteroid to set industry standards of cloud gaming quality, streaming games at up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas – with R&D in Kyiv, Ukraine – supported by a team of more than 120 people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.