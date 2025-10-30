Boosteroid Leadership Earns Two Gold Globee® Awards for Business Excellence Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO and founder of Boosteroid Artem Skoryi, Vice President of Business Development at Boosteroid

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a period of continued industry recognition, Boosteroid ’s leadership team has been honored with two Gold awards at the 15th Annual 2025 GlobeeAwards for Business. These awards celebrate the strategic vision and executive performance that guide the world’s largest independent cloud gaming provider. The recognitions were given to CEO Ivan Shvaichenko and Vice President of Business Development Artem Skoryi for their distinct contributions to the company’s global growth and technological advancement.As the world's largest independent cloud gaming provider, Boosteroid operates in a competitive field alongside major global corporations, competing directly on performance and accessibility. The service has earned high praise from outlets like The New York Times' Wirecutter, which noted it was the only platform tested that made reviewers "forget we were streaming games rather than playing an installed version of them."The service delivers high-end PC gaming experiences by streaming titles directly from its extensive network of data centers located across Europe, North America, and South America. This infrastructure allows players to access a continuously growing library of over 1,700 games on a wide assortment of devices, such as personal computers, smart TVs, and mobile phones, without requiring expensive local hardware.The Globee Awards for Business acknowledged Ivan Shvaichenko with a Gold award for Business Leader of the Year. This Best of Category recognition highlights his work in building the largest independent cloud gaming platform across three continents. Artem Skoryi received a Gold award as Transformational Leader of the Year, another Best of Category distinction, for his role in forging key partnerships that make PC games accessible on an expanding range of devices, including smart TVs, Chromebooks, and in-car entertainment systems. These honors underscore the Boosteroid team’s effectiveness in expanding service availability and forming key industry collaborations.“We have always believed that gaming should not be defined by hardware. The power lies in the idea, not the device. Our focus is to do everything possible so that anyone can play their games anywhere, on any device they choose. When you truly believe in your vision, the world eventually believes in it with you!” – said Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO and founder of Boosteroid.“Our focus has always been on creating a service that expands how and where people can access their favorite games. This recognition for transformational leadership is a testament to our efforts in establishing a platform that supports a wide range of devices and operational environments. We will continue to build on this foundation by pursuing integrations and service enhancements that deliver concrete value to our players and partners,” – said Artem Skoryi, Vice President of Business Development at Boosteroid.These Globee Award wins come shortly after the company was celebrated at the 22nd International Business Awards, where its leadership also received multiple honors. During that event, Ivan Shvaichenko was presented with a Gold Stevieand a Grand Stevieas the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year, while Artem Skoryi earned a Silver Stevie. This consistent recognition from two separate international awards programs highlights the company’s sustained performance and its growing influence within the technology and entertainment sectors.​About BoosteroidBoosteroid is the world’s largest independent cloud‑gaming provider, operating an extensive GPU‑powered network that delivers low‑latency play to more than 7.5 million users across Europe, North America, and South America. Its server solutions are engineered with AMD and ASUS – powering high‑end cloud‑gaming virtual machines designed for demanding titles and modern displays. Boosteroid enables access to 1,700+ PC games, including many of the world’s most popular releases, on desktop, mobile, and smart TV devices regardless of local hardware constraints or operating system. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas – with R&D in Kyiv, Ukraine – and maintains additional entities across the European Union, supported by a team of more than 120 people.About GlobeeAwardsThe GlobeeAwards are recognized as premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance. They are organized to celebrate achievements across all industries, sizes, and regions around the globe. The judging process involves independent business leaders, industry experts, and professional judges who evaluate nominations to identify outstanding performance and set benchmarks for excellence.​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.