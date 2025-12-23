SGS Expands Wireless Communication Testing Scope in Brazil with INMETRO Accreditation

SGS's laboratory in Piracicaba, São Paulo, has gained INMETRO accreditation and ANATEL authorization to provide local access to advanced, reliable testing that meets Brazilian and international standards.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce that its laboratory in Piracicaba, São Paulo, has been officially accredited by Brazil’s National Institute of Metrology, Quality, and Technology (INMETRO) and authorized by the National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) to conduct comprehensive safety and quality testing and certification for wireless communication technologies.As wireless communication technologies continue to evolve and expand across consumer, industrial and telecommunications sectors, manufacturers and suppliers face increasing regulatory demands. SGS’s newly accredited Piracicaba facility is fully equipped to provide a comprehensive range of testing services covering Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (including Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7), cellular technologies (2G through 5G), microwave radios, trunking radios and more – ensuring compliance with Brazilian regulatory requirements as well as global standards.The accreditation follows a successful INMETRO assessment in August 2025 with zero non-conformities found, demonstrating SGS’s commitment to quality and technical excellence. Strategically located near key industrial hubs including Limeira, Americana and Campinas, the Piracicaba laboratory strengthens SGS’s global network of state-of-the-art testing facilities, helping manufacturers and suppliers confidently bring wireless communication products to market both within Brazil and internationally.Key testing capabilities include:* Safety testing* Bluetooth, LoRa, WiSUN, ZigBee, FHSS* Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Wi-Fi 6E (AWGN and DFS) for 20/40/80/160/320 MHz bandwidths and Wi-Fi 7* Wireless MIC* Cellular modules and handsets 2G/3G/4G/5G (SA/NSA)* IPv6 and BTS testing* Repeaters, microwave radios, trunking radios, RF amplifiersCandy Lau, Regional Director, Key Account Management: “This accreditation is a milestone, providing manufacturers with local access to advanced, reliable testing that meets Brazilian and international standards. As part of SGS’s global network, we bring state-of-the-art testing technology closer to wireless communication innovators, helping accelerate product certification and market entry.”Manufacturers, compliance officers and product developers seeking reliable, accredited wireless testing and certification solutions in Brazil are invited to contact SGS’s Piracicaba laboratory for expert support.Interested parties are encouraged to explore SGS’s full range of wireless testing solutions About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

