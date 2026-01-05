E2M Premium launches new mobile fitness app, bringing expert-led workouts to your pocket

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2M Premium, a veteran-founded virtual fitness platform, has launched its mobile app to their existing members and are ready to go public, delivering professional strength training and fitness programs directly to members’ smartphones.The app provides on-demand workouts led by certified trainers, including professional bodybuilders, natural bodybuilding champions, and Ironman athletes, offering convenient access to expert fitness programming anytime, anywhere. Members can choose from individual workouts, participate in curated programs, explore “how-to” instructional resources, and track progress through an integrated achievements system.“Our E2M Premium app allows members to have a personal trainer in their pocket; when you move, we move,” said Jeff Witherspoon, founder and CEO of E2M Fitness. “We’ve built something that takes everything our members love and modernizes it with a personalized system that fuels competition and support.”The new app expands E2M’s successful model by offering:• Quick, efficient routines (15-30 minutes) designed for busy schedules• Expert coaching from certified trainers• Community-driven motivation rooted in accountability and shared progress• Programming suitable for all fitness levels, from home or gym• HSA/FSA eligibility, allowing members to use health savings account funds for membership costs and receive reimbursement"The app brings our coaching relationship into the digital age without losing the personal connection," said Mandy McCollom, E2M coach. "Members get the same expert guidance they've always trusted, now with enhanced video quality and interactive tools that make every workout feel like we're right there with them."App Features• Rotating workout library: Hundreds of workouts targeting specific muscle groups, cardio sessions and dumbbell-only routines designed for home or gym use.• Expert-curated programs: Structured 4-, 6- or 8-week programs such as the Starting Strong Series, focused on foundational training; Glute building; Vacation Bodies; and Premium Lean–a high-performance program designed to maximize fat burn.• Push notifications: Real-time updates for workouts, program cycles and coach announcements.AvailabilityThe E2M Premium app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Individual memberships cost $30 monthly or $300 annually. For more information, visit e2mpremium.com or download the app today.About E2M Premium:E2M Premium is a virtual fitness platform offering on-demand strength training and fitness workouts led by certified trainers, including professional bodybuilders, figure competitors, and Ironman athletes. The company provides results-driven workout programming accessible via mobile app for home or gym use. Veteran-owned, Eager 2 Motivate Fitness companies have trained more than 220,000 members worldwide since its founding in 2018.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.