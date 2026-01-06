ScribeRyte AI Receives Top A/A+* Grades in KLAS First Look Survey for Reducing Clinical Documentation with AI

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeRyte AI—the AI-powered medical charting solution that seamlessly captures patient visits and generates highly accurate clinical documentation—has received A/A+* grades in all key performance indicators in a KLAS "First Look" report that surveyed providers using ScribeEMR’s latest clinical documentation solution. Click here to read the KLAS First Look Survey.The just published KLAS First Look Report “ScribeEMR ScribeRyte AI 2026: Reducing Clinical Documentation Burden with Accurate, Efficient AI-Powered Scribe Solutions ( https://tinyurl.com/3n2bubv9 ) addresses the burdens manual clinical documentation places on healthcare organizations, which can lead to increased stress, reduced patient throughput, and extended after-hours work. ScribeEMR resolves these challenges with ScribeRyte AI—an AI-powered, human assisted, medical scribing tool that improves workflow and provider productivity.The report provides feedback from early interviewed customers on their experiences with ScribeRyte AI and ScribeRyte AI Plus (an option that utilizes both AI and human scribes), focusing on how the solution impacts efficiency, documentation quality, and physician burnout.Overall, customers interviewed are highly satisfied, reporting they have achieved their desired outcomes. Respondents say ScribeRyte AI “effectively reduces documentation workload, leading to faster, more accurate note generation and higher provider productivity.” They describe the solution as “reliable and easy to use” and say its automation decreases errors and costs.Key Performance Indicators include an A* grade for "supports integration goals," and A+* grades for having “needed functionality," "executive involvement" and being "likely to recommend.""ScribeRyte AI rates highly in key metrics essential for practices to easily, and comfortably, rely on AI documentation, which many providers continue to resist," says Terry Ciesla, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for ScribeEMR. “We appreciate KLAS for capturing and sharing early customer feedback on our solution.”Respondent Reviews:Customer quotes from the KLAS report best describe the advantages of ScribeRyte’s instant AI and hybrid, remote human scribe supported, clinical documentation solutions:“ScribeRyte AI is very easy to use. There is not a lot to click on, so there is not a lot of room for error. The workflow is easy. The amount of effort that the computer needs to make, like the bandwidth requirements and things like that, seems to be very easy... Even with people who have strong dialects, ScribeRyte AI does great, and we are happy with the voice recognition.” —CEO/president“The biggest positive is savings for the company. We can automate a lot more. We can complete an entire section of the report just based on the data sent to the system. The ability to automate and customize the output of a report is definitely a huge positive.” —Manager“The strengths of ScribeRyte AI are speed and accuracy. Also, the product is not very expensive. We are able to do in an hour the charting and finalizing of what used to take us several hours. Our patient throughput has increased by probably 25% because we are not afraid to take on more patients since we don’t have to extend our work into the wee hours of the morning.” —CEO/presidentScribeEMR recently completed both its PwC HIPAA Security & Privacy Assessment and its Accorp SOC 2 Type II Audit to ensure enterprise-grade security standards for all AI-driven and remote scribing workflows.ScribeEMR’s AI-powered medical scribing solution is unique in that it benefits from the knowledge gained by thousands of encounters with dedicated virtual medical scribes who communicate with clinicians during patient visits and enter notes directly into the EMR in real-time, according to the provider’s specific charting style. ScribeRyte AI may be used alone, or supported by highly trained medical scribes who focus exclusively on chart quality and accuracy, so providers can focus more on the patient.*=Limited DataAbout KLASKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at: www. klasresearch.com. About ScribeEMR & ScribeRyte AIScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn. # # #Press Contacts:Andrew Lavin/Sue KleinA. Lavin Communications516-353-2505alc@alavin.com

