New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies Kicks Off New Year With Business Meetings and Public Hearing

Commission to convene in Yonkers, Rochester, and Binghamton

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold business meetings and continue its statewide series of public hearings in January 2026, with sessions planned in Yonkers, Rochester, and Binghamton.The Commission will first convene for business meetings on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at two locations:• Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, 29 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701• Urban League of Rochester, 265 N Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14605Following the business meetings, the NYSCCRR will host a public hearing on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13904. Community members are invited to share experiences, insights, and testimony to help shape the Commission’s recommendations on reparations remedies in New York State.“We’re starting the New Year with many opportunities for New Yorkers to learn more about the Commission and to get involved,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Chair of the NYSCCRR. “The Commission has listened to what the people want. We’re holding business meetings at two different locations to maximize participation, and for the first time, our public hearing will take place on a Saturday. These changes reflect our commitment to making it easier for community members to attend and have their voices heard.”The public hearing will begin with brief updates from the Commission, followed by public testimony. Community members, advocates, researchers, faith leaders, and families affected by the lasting impacts of slavery, discrimination, and systemic inequities are encouraged to attend and share personal experiences, documentation, or reparatory proposals.EVENT DETAILSBusiness Meetings:Date: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2026Time: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.Locations:• Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, 29 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701 [Click to get directions] • Urban League of Rochester, 265 N Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14605 [Click to get directions] Public Hearing:Date: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Location: American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13904 [Click to get directions] Watch Online: Streaming link will be available at www.ny.gov/reparations HOW TO PARTICIPATEThose unable to attend may submit written or audio testimony via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov or leave a voicemail by calling 518-473-3997.Stay up to date and view past hearings:Visit https://www.ny.gov/programs/new-york-state-community-commission-reparations-remedies About the NYS Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR): The NYSCCRR is dedicated to engaging New Yorkers statewide in addressing the legacies of slavery and systemic discrimination. Through community engagement and rigorous research, the Commission strives to develop meaningful, actionable recommendations for reparative policies that foster justice and equity across New York State.Media Contact:

