MEC Anton Bredell on provincial firefighting

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, said today that provincial firefighting services are extremely busy, with several wildfires being managed simultaneously over recent days.

“As hot and windy conditions persist, I urge the public to be extra cautious and responsible with any activity that could start a fire. A single careless moment can place entire communities and our firefighters at risk. Please report fires immediately, follow safety instructions, and help us prevent further incidents during this dangerous period,” said Minister Bredell.

The Western Cape continues to experience a high number of wildfires, placing significant strain on firefighting resources across the province. To date this fire season, provincial aerial firefighting resources, based in George, Bredasdorp, Stellenbosch and Porterville, have been deployed at 23 wildfire incidents, already exceeding R2.4 million in cost, primarily to support ground crews in inaccessible and high-risk areas.

While final figures are still being consolidated, it is estimated that several thousand hectares of agricultural, conservation and forestry land have been affected by wildfires so far this season.

The Minister again urged the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly during periods of high fire danger. Most wildfires are preventable, and responsible behaviour can significantly reduce the risk to lives, property, infrastructure and the natural environment. The majority of fires have been human caused, either through negligence or intent, with only a very small number attributed to lightning during thunderstorm activity.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported to date. However, several properties have been affected and damaged by these uncontrolled wildfires.

