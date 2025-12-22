Senate Bill 1108 Printer's Number 1364
PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - [Section 403. Tie Votes for Judge and Inspector.--If at any
municipal election in any district there shall be a tie vote for
the office of judge of election, the majority inspector of
election elected at said election shall decide the tie vote. If
at any municipal election in any district there is a tie vote
for inspectors, the two candidates who receive the same number
of votes shall determine by lot which of them shall be the
majority inspector, and the other candidate shall be the
minority inspector, and in case of a tie vote also for judge of
election at said election, the tie shall be decided by the
person so determined to be majority inspector. The county board
shall be notified immediately upon the determination of any such
tie vote.]
Section 3. Section 405 heading, (a), (b) and (c) of the act
are amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to
read:
Section 405. Vacancies in Election Boards; Appointment;
Judge and Majority Inspector to Be Members of Majority Party;
Minority Inspector to Be Member of Minority Party; Transition of
Elected Officers.--(a) Vacancies in election boards existing by
reason of the disqualification, removal, resignation or death of
an election officer, or from any other cause, occurring prior to
the fifth day before any primary or election, shall, in all
cases, be filled by appointment, by the [court of the proper
county] county board of elections, of competent persons,
qualified in accordance with the provisions of this act[, who
shall serve for the unexpired term of the person whose place he
is appointed to fill]: Provided, however, That any district
election officer who, after his election or appointment, changes
his political affiliation, shall not thereby become disqualified
20250SB1108PN1364 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.