Senate Bill 1108 Printer's Number 1364

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - [Section 403. Tie Votes for Judge and Inspector.--If at any

municipal election in any district there shall be a tie vote for

the office of judge of election, the majority inspector of

election elected at said election shall decide the tie vote. If

at any municipal election in any district there is a tie vote

for inspectors, the two candidates who receive the same number

of votes shall determine by lot which of them shall be the

majority inspector, and the other candidate shall be the

minority inspector, and in case of a tie vote also for judge of

election at said election, the tie shall be decided by the

person so determined to be majority inspector. The county board

shall be notified immediately upon the determination of any such

tie vote.]

Section 3. Section 405 heading, (a), (b) and (c) of the act

are amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to

read:

Section 405. Vacancies in Election Boards; Appointment;

Judge and Majority Inspector to Be Members of Majority Party;

Minority Inspector to Be Member of Minority Party; Transition of

Elected Officers.--(a) Vacancies in election boards existing by

reason of the disqualification, removal, resignation or death of

an election officer, or from any other cause, occurring prior to

the fifth day before any primary or election, shall, in all

cases, be filled by appointment, by the [court of the proper

county] county board of elections, of competent persons,

qualified in accordance with the provisions of this act[, who

shall serve for the unexpired term of the person whose place he

is appointed to fill]: Provided, however, That any district

election officer who, after his election or appointment, changes

his political affiliation, shall not thereby become disqualified

20250SB1108PN1364 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30