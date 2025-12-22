Senate Resolution 205 Printer's Number 1362

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - communities, bringing not only letters and packages but also

trust, care and connection to the people they serve; and

WHEREAS, In conjunction with its essential public mission,

the United States Postal Service provides good, union, living-

wage jobs that provide strong benefits and a pathway to the

middle class, supporting workers and families across the nation;

and

WHEREAS, Efforts to privatize the United States Postal

Service would put those good jobs at risk, raise costs for

families and communities, prioritize profit over people and

undermine the reliable, affordable mail service that keeps our

nation connected; and

WHEREAS, Even as technology and communication evolve, the

United States Postal Service continues to deliver what matters:

letters, packages, medicines, secure correspondence, mail-in

ballots and countless other ways for people to stay in touch

with one another; and

WHEREAS, The United States Postal Service belongs to all of

us and is a treasured national institution, embodying the ideals

of a government built to serve every citizen; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 250th anniversary of

the United States Postal Service, honor the dedication and

service of postal workers past and present and reaffirm its

commitment to keeping the United States Postal Service public,

affordable and accessible to all.

