Senate Resolution 205 Printer's Number 1362
PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - communities, bringing not only letters and packages but also
trust, care and connection to the people they serve; and
WHEREAS, In conjunction with its essential public mission,
the United States Postal Service provides good, union, living-
wage jobs that provide strong benefits and a pathway to the
middle class, supporting workers and families across the nation;
and
WHEREAS, Efforts to privatize the United States Postal
Service would put those good jobs at risk, raise costs for
families and communities, prioritize profit over people and
undermine the reliable, affordable mail service that keeps our
nation connected; and
WHEREAS, Even as technology and communication evolve, the
United States Postal Service continues to deliver what matters:
letters, packages, medicines, secure correspondence, mail-in
ballots and countless other ways for people to stay in touch
with one another; and
WHEREAS, The United States Postal Service belongs to all of
us and is a treasured national institution, embodying the ideals
of a government built to serve every citizen; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 250th anniversary of
the United States Postal Service, honor the dedication and
service of postal workers past and present and reaffirm its
commitment to keeping the United States Postal Service public,
affordable and accessible to all.
