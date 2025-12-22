Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1365

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - carried on. A license shall authorize the conduct of the

profession at the particular place of practice designated

therein and no other, and only by the particular person,

partnership or corporation designated. This provision shall not

prevent a person licensed for the practice of funeral directing

from assisting another duly licensed person, partnership or

corporation in the conduct of the profession in an approved

funeral establishment nor shall it prevent a person licensed for

the practice of the profession from conducting a funeral at a

church, a private residence of the deceased, or an approved

funeral establishment provided such person maintains a fixed

place or establishment of his own approved by the board.

A licensed funeral director, partnership or corporation may

move to a new place of practice, which shall be registered and

approved by the board if the new place of practice meets all the

requirements as set forth in the State Board's Rules and

Regulations.

After the thirty-first day of August, one thousand nine

hundred fifty-two, every establishment in which the profession

of funeral directing is carried on shall include a preparation

room, containing instruments and supplies necessary for the

preparation and embalming of dead human bodies and be

constructed in accordance with sanitary standards prescribed by

the board, for the protection of the public health.

All areas within an approved establishment must be maintained

in a proper and sanitary manner, as determined by the board or

State and local ordinances wherever they apply, for the

protection of the public.

[No food or intoxicating beverages shall be served in any

funeral establishment in which the profession of funeral

