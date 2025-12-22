Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1365
PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - carried on. A license shall authorize the conduct of the
profession at the particular place of practice designated
therein and no other, and only by the particular person,
partnership or corporation designated. This provision shall not
prevent a person licensed for the practice of funeral directing
from assisting another duly licensed person, partnership or
corporation in the conduct of the profession in an approved
funeral establishment nor shall it prevent a person licensed for
the practice of the profession from conducting a funeral at a
church, a private residence of the deceased, or an approved
funeral establishment provided such person maintains a fixed
place or establishment of his own approved by the board.
A licensed funeral director, partnership or corporation may
move to a new place of practice, which shall be registered and
approved by the board if the new place of practice meets all the
requirements as set forth in the State Board's Rules and
Regulations.
After the thirty-first day of August, one thousand nine
hundred fifty-two, every establishment in which the profession
of funeral directing is carried on shall include a preparation
room, containing instruments and supplies necessary for the
preparation and embalming of dead human bodies and be
constructed in accordance with sanitary standards prescribed by
the board, for the protection of the public health.
All areas within an approved establishment must be maintained
in a proper and sanitary manner, as determined by the board or
State and local ordinances wherever they apply, for the
protection of the public.
[No food or intoxicating beverages shall be served in any
funeral establishment in which the profession of funeral
