Senate Bill 1120 Printer's Number 1366

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1366

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1120

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COMITTA, KANE AND

COSTA, DECEMBER 22, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

DECEMBER 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in enforcement and remedies, establishing a private

right of action.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3254.2. Private right of action.

(a) Establishment.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a

person having an interest that is or may be adversely affected

may commence a civil action on the person's own behalf to compel

compliance with this chapter or any rule, regulation, standard

or order adopted or issued under this chapter or permit issued

according to this chapter against:

(1) the department, if the department fails to perform a

duty under this chapter; or

(2) any other person alleged to be in violation of this

chapter or any rule, regulation, standard or order adopted or

