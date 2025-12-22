Senate Bill 1120 Printer's Number 1366
PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1366
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1120
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COMITTA, KANE AND
COSTA, DECEMBER 22, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,
DECEMBER 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in enforcement and remedies, establishing a private
right of action.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3254.2. Private right of action.
(a) Establishment.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a
person having an interest that is or may be adversely affected
may commence a civil action on the person's own behalf to compel
compliance with this chapter or any rule, regulation, standard
or order adopted or issued under this chapter or permit issued
according to this chapter against:
(1) the department, if the department fails to perform a
duty under this chapter; or
(2) any other person alleged to be in violation of this
chapter or any rule, regulation, standard or order adopted or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
