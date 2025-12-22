Senate Bill 1122 Printer's Number 1368
PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1368
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1122
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES AND KANE, DECEMBER 22, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, DECEMBER 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for menopause treatment coverage.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.11. Menopause Treatment Coverage.--(a) A health
insurance policy offered, issued or renewed in this Commonwealth
shall provide coverage for hormonal and non-hormonal treatments
for the management of menopausal symptoms. Coverage required
under this section shall include all of the following:
(1) Coverage for all drugs, devices and combination products
