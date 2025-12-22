Submit Release
Senate Bill 1122 Printer's Number 1368

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1368

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1122

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO,

HAYWOOD, HUGHES AND KANE, DECEMBER 22, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, DECEMBER 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for menopause treatment coverage.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Menopause Treatment Coverage.--(a) A health

insurance policy offered, issued or renewed in this Commonwealth

shall provide coverage for hormonal and non-hormonal treatments

for the management of menopausal symptoms. Coverage required

under this section shall include all of the following:

(1) Coverage for all drugs, devices and combination products

