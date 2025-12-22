Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1367

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1367 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1121 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COMITTA, KANE AND COSTA, DECEMBER 22, 2025 REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, DECEMBER 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment, and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions; authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste; requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities; granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the Environmental Quality Board and the Department of Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations, standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing duties upon county health departments; providing remedies; prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in enforcement and remedies, further providing for right of citizen to intervene in proceedings. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 615 of the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, is amended to read: Section 615. [Right] Rights of citizen to compel compliance and intervene in proceedings. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26

