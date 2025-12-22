Submit Release
Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1367

PENNSYLVANIA, December 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1367

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1121

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, COMITTA, KANE AND

COSTA, DECEMBER 22, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

DECEMBER 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An

act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste

storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,

and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for

municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;

authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of

the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;

requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid

waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal

facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous

waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;

granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the

Environmental Quality Board and the Department of

Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations,

standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing

duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;

prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in

enforcement and remedies, further providing for right of

citizen to intervene in proceedings.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 615 of the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380,

No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, is amended to

read:

Section 615. [Right] Rights of citizen to compel compliance and

intervene in proceedings.

