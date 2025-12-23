i-ESG Accelerates Proven Global Growth with AI-Driven ESG Solutions

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, a provider of AI-powered ESG solutions, is accelerating its proven growth trajectory as its technology continues to be validated across global markets. Moving beyond market entry, i-ESG is demonstrating real-world adoption and credibility through active engagement with governments, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.In recent months, i-ESG has expanded its global footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through solution demonstrations and in-depth discussions with public-sector organizations, large enterprises, and financial institutions. The company has been invited to engage with the Luxembourg government and has showcased its platform at major international events such as SWITCH in Singapore, GITEX in the Middle East, and ADIPEC, the world’s leading energy industry exhibition. These engagements have progressed into concrete collaboration and commercialization discussions.What distinguishes this momentum is the practical validation of i-ESG’s technology. The company’s AI-driven ESG platform addresses complex ESG assessment, risk analysis, automated reporting, carbon management, and supply chain ESG challenges within a unified SaaS environment. Designed for immediate applicability in global regulatory contexts, the platform supports organizations in executing ESG strategies with greater efficiency and accuracy.The i-ESG platform is built on more than 7 million ESG data points and a global regulatory architecture structured across 500+ mapped data columns. By applying domain-specialized AI models optimized for ESG data environments, i-ESG delivers high-precision analytics while significantly reducing operational complexity and resource demands for its users. This technological depth has been continuously validated through real-world deployments and client engagements.i-ESG’s growing credibility is further reinforced by formal and market-based recognition. The company has recently secured U.S. patent registration covering its core AI-based ESG data processing and automation technology. In Korea, i-ESG has also received major awards in the AI and ESG innovation space, while its solutions are actively operating across corporate and institutional environments—demonstrating measurable, real-world impact.“Global growth is not defined by presence alone, but by trust and performance,” said the CEO of i-ESG. “Our progress across international markets shows that AI-driven ESG solutions can deliver practical value today, not just future promise. We will continue to validate our technology through real deployments and partnerships worldwide.”Looking ahead, i-ESG plans to expand collaboration with governments, multinational corporations, and financial institutions, positioning AI-driven ESG solutions at the core of next-generation sustainability management. As ESG requirements evolve rapidly, i-ESG aims to serve as a long-term global partner delivering scalable and future-ready ESG technologies.

