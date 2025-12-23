i-ESG Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Singapore Subsidiary

Strengthening AI-driven ESG solutions to meet rising regulatory and sustainability demands worldwide

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, an AI-powered ESG data and management solutions provider, today announced the establishment of its Singapore subsidiary as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy.The move underscores i-ESG’s commitment to supporting enterprises and financial institutions worldwide as ESG disclosure requirements, sustainability regulations, and stakeholder expectations continue to evolve across markets. Singapore’s position as a leading financial and regulatory hub in Asia-Pacific makes it a strategic base for engaging multinational companies and regional organizations seeking scalable, technology-driven ESG solutions.i-ESG delivers an integrated ESG platform powered by its proprietary AI engine and global ESG data architecture. The platform supports a wide range of ESG functions, including ESG assessment, regulatory-aligned disclosures and reporting automation, carbon emissions management, supply chain ESG risk monitoring and ESG data management. Designed for multi-jurisdictional use, i-ESG’s solution enables organizations to manage ESG data consistently while adapting to region-specific regulatory frameworks.Through its Singapore subsidiary, i-ESG plans to expand its regional operations, strengthen client engagement, and enhance regulatory alignment across Asia-Pacific markets. The company also aims to accelerate partnerships with global enterprises seeking standardized ESG data management and reporting solutions that can scale across regions.“The establishment of our Singapore subsidiary represents a strategic milestone in i-ESG’s global growth,” said Bell Kim, CEO of i-ESG. “As ESG requirements become more complex and interconnected globally, our focus remains on delivering an AI-driven ESG platform that helps organizations achieve transparency, compliance, and sustainable performance across borders.”Looking ahead, i-ESG will continue to invest in AI innovation, global ESG data coverage, and strategic collaborations to further expand its international footprint and support the digital transformation of ESG management worldwide.

