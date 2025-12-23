i-ESG Establishes Singapore Subsidiary to Accelerate Expansion Across Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG announced that it has officially established a new subsidiary in Singapore, marking a major step in accelerating its expansion across the Asian market.The decision follows extensive market validation through engagements with Asia-based companies positioned within global supply chains, where demand for practical ESG assessment, risk analysis, and regulatory reporting support has continued to grow. Based on these insights, i-ESG selected Singapore as its regional hub to support companies across Asia more closely and effectively.Through its Singapore entity, i-ESG will deliver an ESG-specialized SaaS platform integrated with globally recognized payment systems, enabling organizations across diverse industries to manage ESG assessments, improvement planning, data governance, and regulatory disclosures within a single, unified solution. Central to the platform is i-ESG’s proprietary AI-powered ESG assessment and risk analysis engine, designed to evaluate corporate ESG performance with precision, alongside an AI-ESG Reporting module that supports compliance with major global regulations even for companies with limited in-house ESG expertise.The CEO of i-ESG stated, “As ESG regulations and stakeholder expectations intensify, companies are required not only to identify risks but also to take tangible actions for improvement. However, many organizations struggle due to the complexity and breadth of ESG requirements. Through continuous collaboration with Asia-based companies, i-ESG has gained a deep understanding of these challenges, which led us to establish our Singapore subsidiary to support the market more directly.” The CEO added, “By leveraging our ESG-focused data assets and AI capabilities, we expect our platform to significantly reduce the cost, resource, and time burdens associated with ESG management, while enabling more effective and sustainable corporate action.”With the establishment of its Singapore entity, i-ESG aims to strengthen its position as a trusted ESG technology partner in Asia, supporting companies with an AI-driven platform that transforms ESG compliance into practical, measurable, and manageable processes.i-ESGFounded as an internal venture of a Fortune 500 company, i-ESG is an ESG-focused data management solutions provider with more than 10 AI technology patents and over 5 million ESG-specific data points, delivering practical solutions for effective ESG compliance and management.

