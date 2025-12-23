Crosschq Achieves Workday 'Design Approved' Integration Partner Status

Milestone reinforces Crosschq’s leadership in Hiring Intelligence and Quality of Hire for enterprise organizations using Workday Talent Acquisition Solutions

Having Crosschq integrated directly into Workday has been incredibly valuable for our team.” — Darnell Hill, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at AAA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq, a leader in AI Hiring Intelligence and Quality of Hire solutions, today announced that it has achieved Design Approved Integration status from Workday. This designation recognizes Crosschq’s successful completion of Workday’s rigorous integration review process and underscores its commitment to delivering secure, scalable, enterprise-grade solutions for joint customers.The Design Approved integration enables organizations to seamlessly connect Crosschq’s Hiring Intelligence platform with Workday Recruiting Suite, giving customers deeper visibility into hiring outcomes and stronger, data-driven decision-making across the talent lifecycle.By integrating directly with Workday, Crosschq helps enterprises move beyond transactional recruiting metrics toward true hiring outcomes. Customers can measure, predict, and improve Quality of Hire by combining recruiting signals, reference insights, interview intelligence, and post-hire outcomes into a single, unified system. Joint customers benefit from faster feedback loops, improved retention and performance insights, and a more holistic understanding of hiring effectiveness at scale.“Achieving Workday Design Approved integration status is an important milestone for Crosschq and a strong validation of our platform,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, Founder and CEO of Crosschq. “Workday customers are increasingly focused on hiring outcomes, not just hiring activity. This integration allows organizations to embed Quality of Hire directly into their Workday environment and make more confident, data-driven hiring decisions across the enterprise.”Customers are already seeing the value of connecting Crosschq’s Hiring Intelligence directly into their Workday workflows: “Having Crosschq integrated directly into Workday has been incredibly valuable for our team,” said Darnell Hill, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at AAA. “It allows us to connect hiring decisions to real outcomes like retention and performance, all within the systems our teams already use every day. The visibility we get into Quality of Hire helps us continuously improve how we hire and ensures we are building a stronger workforce over time.”Crosschq’s leadership in Quality of Hire is further reinforced by its ongoing industry research and thought leadership. The company is the creator of the Brilliant 500 , a data-driven ranking of global employers based on Quality of Hire outcomes using public workforce data. In the most recent analysis, Workday was ranked #1 in Software for Quality of Hire.Workday recently highlighted this recognition in an editorial feature on its official blog, reflecting the growing importance of outcome-based hiring and data-driven workforce insights. Read more: https://blog.workday.com/en-us/posts/2025/09/crosschqs-brilliant-500-ranks-workday-n1-in-software-quality-of-hire.html More information about Crosschq’s Design Approved integration can be found on Workday Marketplace, which provides customers with easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.About CrosschqCrosschq is an AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to leverage data to improve hiring outcomes and build high-performing teams. By connecting pre-hire and post-hire data across the talent lifecycle and training its proprietary Hiring Success Models on over 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and equity in hiring. The Crosschq suite of applications includes recruiting automation, predictive screening, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced hiring analytics, all seamlessly integrated with more than 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Paradox, and iCIMS. Trusted by companies like Deloitte, Pinterest, WPP, Dish Network, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, Crosschq has been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best in Business honoree for its commitment to “Purpose over Profits” and the ethical use of AI in hiring. Learn more at www.crosschq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.