Crosschq Expands Fraud Detection with Launch of ApplicantX: First AI-Powered End-to-End Hiring Fraud Defense Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the leader in Hiring Intelligence technology, today announced the launch of ApplicantX, the industry’s first AI-powered platform designed to defend against hiring fraud end-to-end. Building on years of fraud detection capabilities integrated into Crosschq’s hiring applications, ApplicantX enhances the company’s expertise as candidate fraud reaches unprecedented levels.“Most efforts to address hiring fraud have been overly tactical, concentrating on just one aspect of the problem,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “Fraud, as we are all witnessing, occurs at every stage of the hiring process. ApplicantX is the first comprehensive defense system, covering everything from application to onboarding and providing companies with a unified approach to safeguard their talent pipelines.”Gartner forecasts that one in four job candidates worldwide will be fake by 2028, and Crosschq’s internal data shows this future is already taking shape, currently detecting fraud in 11.7% of job candidates in 2025. Additional data from Crosschq’s current customers shows:-Candidate Fraud rates for 2025 have increased 32% year over year.-Many organizations now face extreme exposure, with fraud exceeding 40%.-Government, healthcare, financial services, and big tech lead the way in fraud activity.ApplicantX is designed to detect fraud at every stage of the hiring lifecycle from application and assessments to interviews and reference checks, identifying synthetic identities, AI-generated résumés, surge applications, proxy workers, fake references, and deepfake interviews. Its AI engine ingests and correlates thousands of real-time behavioral, digital, and identity signals to surface deception patterns that traditional ATSs, assessments, interviews, and background checks consistently miss. These insights power the ApplicantX Fraud Suspicion Rating, a self-learning defense system that becomes more accurate with every applicant analyzed.“Our clients are talking about hiring fraud more today than ever before, and it’s not limited to any one sector,” said Jonathan Kestenbaum, Managing Director at AMS. “From high-growth tech companies to global enterprises, everyone is feeling the pressure. A comprehensive solution like ApplicantX is exactly what the market has been waiting for, because this problem must be solved end-to-end.”With ApplicantX:-Recruiters save time by filtering out synthetic or fraudulent applicants early.-Business leaders improve hiring quality and avoid costly mis-hires.-Boards, CISOs, and compliance teams mitigate insider threats, data breaches, and reputational risk.-Legitimate candidates benefit because they are no longer overshadowed by fraudulent or synthetic applicants.Industry expert and author Tim Sackett said, “You might think candidate fraud isn’t that big of a deal, until it becomes the biggest deal your company has ever faced. I expect every enterprise in the world to be investing in fraud detection technology in 2026.”ApplicantX is available in two deployment models.-The API-first integration layer embeds directly into ATS, CRM, HRIS, and assessment platforms, enabling automated fraud detection in existing systems.-The direct enterprise solution is a secure, standalone application designed for large organizations that require centralized oversight, advanced analytics, and cross-system visibility across the entire hiring lifecycle.Both models enable rapid adoption, whether enhancing existing workflows or deploying a dedicated hiring fraud defense hub.Learn more about ApplicantX: The First AI-Powered End-to-End Hiring Fraud Defense Platform at www.crosschq.com/fraud About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to leverage data to improve hiring outcomes and build high-performing teams. By connecting pre-hire and post-hire data across the talent lifecycle and training its proprietary Hiring Success Models on over 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and equity in hiring. The Crosschq suite of applications includes recruiting automation, predictive screening, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced hiring analytics, all seamlessly integrated with more than 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Paradox, and iCIMS. Trusted by companies like Deloitte, Pinterest, WPP, Dish Network, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, Crosschq has been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best in Business honoree for its commitment to “Purpose over Profits” and the ethical use of AI in hiring. Learn more at www.crosschq.com ContactName: Renee StreckTitle: Director of Marketing

