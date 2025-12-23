Frames go up and buyers sign on at Southwark

Adelaide’s newest suburb Southwark officially has its first residents, as the ambitious promise to have frames up at the former West End Brewery site by Christmas is delivered by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Contracts are being finalised for sales of the first 17 homes at Renewal SA’s Port Road development Southwark Grounds, only weeks after hitting the market.

Dozens of ‘Notice of Intent’ documents were lodged for the 17 townhouses, signalling strong buyer interest in the development. Buyers were then selected through a fair and independent ballot process.

This milestone marks the first major achievement for the 1,300-home precinct and sets the stage for a broader construction and sales program in the year ahead.

Next year will see momentum grow with a 150-home apartment and townhouse development set to break ground.

The partnership between local firm Otello and national developer Fortis is the largest of the developer-led building projects secured to date.

Located on the corner of Holland and Winwood Street overlooking the River Torrens/Karawirra Parri, the project will offer a range of sizes and layouts and include retail facilities.

Three more development groups will also begin early sales and construction next year.

Samaras Group will deliver a boutique apartment building fronting the future Colonel Light Plaza, Contour Property who will introduce 40 townhouses under the West Village banner and Kolabb will add 26 townhouses to be known as Anderson Lane.

Together, these partners will deliver one-third of Southwark Grounds, securing commitments to develop four of the six land parcels released to the private market in April.

Negotiations continue on the remaining two parcels, including the master-precinct development site delivering more than 1,000 homes and a substantial portion of public realm, including the renewal of the Brew Tower.

Meanwhile, South Australian civil construction firm Catcon has begun a civil and streetscape program to prepare the broader 8.4-hectare area for private development partners to start building in 2026.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The promise to have frames up at Southwark by Christmas was ambitious, but Renewal SA have stopped at nothing to achieve this goal.

Now, the former site of the West End Brewery is starting to look like a suburb.

Not only that, but the first 17 homes have now sold, including to first homebuyers. These buyers will become neighbours and will form a brand-new community.

The work now continues on bringing the rest of the site to life and I can’t wait to see what our new development partners bring to shaping Southwark Grounds.

Attributable to Damon Semanic and Andrew Tomlin, Contour Property

Contour is incredibly proud to be delivering a project at Southwark Grounds. It reflects the confidence placed in our vision, our delivery capability, and our long-standing commitment to high-quality urban development.

We’re delighted to be working with Renewal SA again at Southwark Grounds. This is one of Adelaide’s most important regeneration precincts, and it’s a privilege to contribute to shaping what we believe will become Adelaide’s next great neighbourhood.

Attributable to Karl Fielke, Kolabb

Anderson Lane is a place designed for living well. Featuring a unique pocket park, and 26 architecturally designed one-to-four-bedroom townhomes, Kolabb's vision is to create a connected and sustainable community that reflects the character of Southwark Grounds, while offering choice for first homebuyers, professional couples and Adelaide families

Attributable to Chris Samaras, Samaras

Our team at Samaras Construction & Developments is very excited to be part of this landmark transformation at Southwark Grounds.

Alongside the broader precinct vision, we look forward to unveiling our project, one of the first apartment offerings within the Southwark Grounds redevelopment, designed with a focus on quality, liveability and long-term value.

Early previews and pre-registration will open in early 2026.

We commend the State Government and Renewal SA for their leadership and foresight.

Attributable to Daniel Harris, Otello

Otello was inspired by Renewal SA’s Southwark Grounds vision from the outset, drawn to its commitment to design-led, multi-residential living within a master-planned precinct that champions vibrant urban lifestyles just moments from the city.

Guided by Otello’s core values, the development will deliver a diverse mix of accessible, design-focused homes. To bring this vision to life, Otello has partnered with the nationally acclaimed, premium development manager Fortis as a joint venture partner. This will be complemented by the award-winning architect, Fieldwork, the design lead who will translate the project's objectives into integrated design for the project.

The project will feature more than 150 residences, encompassing a variety of housing types. Over 20% of these homes will be designated as affordable housing, complemented by a selection of two- and three-bedroom apartments and premium riverfront townhouses.

Attributable to Joe Blagojevic, Blag Homes

Construction is moving well across the 17-townhouse program. Around 70% of frames are now complete and we expect to reach 90% frame completion by year-end.

The three affordable homes, Lots 9, 10 and 11 already have frames up and roofs on, showing strong delivery in the priority segment.

Overall, the project is on track for end of 2026 practical completion.