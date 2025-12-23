New campaign steers drivers in safer direction

Release date: 22/12/25

A new education campaign is underway offering helpful tips and tricks to keep drivers and their loved ones safe on the road.

South Australia currently has the second oldest vehicle fleet in the country, with the average car close to 13 years old. This means that the safety features installed in them often don’t provide the same protection as newer vehicles.

When a crash involves an older vehicle, there is a higher likelihood of serious injury or loss of life. In South Australia, 38 per cent of light vehicles involved in a serious crash were more than 15 years old.

What were once listed as optional extras, such as blind spot warnings and automatic emergency braking, are now mandatory in many newer vehicles, providing better protection.

To help raise awareness, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport has rolled out a new safer vehicles campaign online and in store at Service SA centres.

The initiative includes an update to the myLs training course, which is compulsory for all drivers to successfully pass before they can be issued a learner’s permit. The update includes a new online module to educate learners on vehicle safety features and support young drivers to choose wisely when hunting for a new or second-hand vehicle.

The myLs update complements the existing training material which learner drivers are required to complete before taking their learner theory test.

While learning how to drive safely is essential, understanding the safety features of a car is also very important. Tragically, 81 people have died on South Australian roads so far this year.

Research shows that when an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is fitted in a vehicle and operated correctly, it can reduce road crash frequencies by 24 per cent. The smart system uses sensors, cameras and other components to warn the driver of danger and automatically take control to prevent accidents.

While the education campaign aims to help the broader public, there is a particular focus on our more vulnerable drivers, such as learners and older drivers. Data has shown that younger drivers in particular, continue to be over-represented in crash statistics.

Between 2020 and 2024, an average of 17 people aged 16 to 24 lost their life on South Australian roads each year and 147 were seriously injured.

The data for those living regionally was even more concerning. It found that young drivers who were based outside of Adelaide were more than twice as likely to lose their life or be seriously injured, compared to those living in metro.

When purchasing a car, drivers should always check the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) website. As the safety of vehicles varies considerably, it is important to check the ANCAP star rating before you buy – the more stars, the better.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Reducing the number of lives lost and the number of serious injuries on South Australian roads is a priority for the State Government given the devastating impact that road trauma has on individuals, families and communities – one life lost is one too many.

We need to make it easier for South Australians to find the safest car in their budget and encourage drivers to check the safety rating before they buy.

The campaign will educate more South Australians about the importance of vehicle safety, better protecting our most vulnerable drivers and ultimately helping to reduce road crashes across the state.

Attributable to Centre for Automotive Safety Research Director, Associate Professor Jeremy Woolley

We welcome the State Government's campaign to educate and inform drivers on the importance of vehicle safety as some cars can be safer than others.

The Centre for Automotive Safety Research, at the University of Adelaide, conducts research to understand how crashes and their resulting injuries are caused; and identify effective ways to reduce, if not eliminate, harm on our roads.

Our research has shown considerable gains in safety could occur as the number of South Australian cars fitted with 5-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program safety features, like electronic stability control, increases.