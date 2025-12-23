TransportAzumah Expands Service From NYC and Boston

TransportAzumah Bus

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah LLC, a low-cost intercity bus service provider on the East Coast, today announced new and expanded service from New York City and Boston on four routes beginning in January 2026. These service enhancements improve regional connectivity, restore intercity bus service to underserved markets, and provide additional direct travel options across the Northeast.New York, NY – Danbury, CT – Waterbury, CT – Boston, MAThis service, which operated successfully over the Thanksgiving holiday, will resume on Friday, January 9, 2026. The route restores intercity bus service to Danbury, CT (population 86,000) and Waterbury, CT (population 115,000) five days per week (Thursday through Monday) along the I-84 corridor. The service is planned to expand to daily operation in September 2026.New York, NY – New Haven, CT – Boston, MA – West Lebanon, NH – Waterbury, VT – Burlington, VTService on this route will begin on Sunday, January 11, 2026, replacing intercity bus service previously provided by DATTCO. In addition to offering direct express service between New Haven, CT and Boston, MA, TransportAzumah will introduce new intercity bus stops in the Lebanon, NH region (population 15,000) and Waterbury–Stowe, VT (combined population 10,000).This route will also provide the only direct intercity bus service between New York City and Burlington, VT (population 45,000). Skiers traveling to Stowe will benefit from convenient connections to ski shuttle buses at the Waterbury–Stowe stop five days per week (Thursday through Monday).Bronx, NY – New York, NY – Wind Creek BethlehemNew casino bus service will be introduced between the Bronx neighborhoods of Co-op City, Throgs Neck, and Parkchester and Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, PA. An additional stop will be made at the modern George Washington Bridge Bus Station in Washington Heights.Service will operate five days per week (Thursday through Monday) from the GWB Bus Station and three days per week from Bronx pickup locations. Round-trip fares are $50 from the GWB Bus Station and $60 from the Bronx. The current casino bonus for passengers 21 years of age and older is $35, subject to change at the discretion of the casino. This route will be the only direct bus service connecting the Bronx to Wind Creek Bethlehem.New York, NY – Mount Snow & OkemoWeekend service from New York City to Mount Snow and Okemo will support longer winter weekend trips to two of Vermont’s premier ski destinations. Buses will depart New York City on Friday evenings and return on Sunday afternoons, with Monday afternoon returns on holiday weekends. Coaches feature underfloor luggage compartments suitable for skis and snow gear.On all four routes, TransportAzumah contracts with Coach USA to provide modern motorcoaches equipped with 110V or USB power outlets and onboard restrooms. Wheelchair-accessible buses are available by advance request, subject to availability. All routes either originate from or pass through the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in Washington Heights, conveniently located approximately 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan via the A subway line.Seats can be booked online at https://booking.transportazumah.com . Customers may also take advantage of TransportAzumah’s 30% end-of-year sale, valid through December 31, 2025 (promo code: BYEBYE2025) on these four routes only.

