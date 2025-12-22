Judge Orders Huntington Beach to Adopt Housing Plan

Huntington Beach officials have about four months to get a housing plan approved by state leaders. In the meantime, they can’t turn down most developer’s projects. It’s the newest chapter in Surf City’s yearslong battle with state leaders over mandated zoning requirements, which city leaders have argued violates their rights as a charter city.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.