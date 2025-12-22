Submit Release
Judge Orders Huntington Beach to Adopt Housing Plan

Huntington Beach officials have about four months to get a housing plan approved by state leaders. In the meantime, they can’t turn down most developer’s projects. It’s the newest chapter in Surf City’s yearslong battle with state leaders over mandated zoning requirements, which city leaders have argued violates their rights as a charter city. 

