Orange County's discovery pilot cuts delay with 97% IDC resolution rate

(Subscription required) Orange County Superior Court's ambitious pilot program to streamline civil discovery is only a few months old, but its impact has already been dramatic: a 97% resolution rate, more than 100 informal discovery conferences handled weekly by one judge, and early signs that long-standing delays in civil calendars are shrinking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.