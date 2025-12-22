Submit Release
Orange County's discovery pilot cuts delay with 97% IDC resolution rate

(Subscription required) Orange County Superior Court's ambitious pilot program to streamline civil discovery is only a few months old, but its impact has already been dramatic: a 97% resolution rate, more than 100 informal discovery conferences handled weekly by one judge, and early signs that long-standing delays in civil calendars are shrinking.

