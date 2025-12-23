Office of Traffic Safety Awards $269,000 Grant to San Joaquin Superior Court for Dedicated Impaired Driving Court Program

The San Joaquin DUI Court Program began in 2008 and targets all repeat DUI offenders in Stockton. The program includes a treatment track designed for offenders with substance dependence or addiction, focusing on providing substance abuse treatment in conjunction with continuous alcohol monitoring, drug testing, and regular court appearances. Additionally, the program will continue to expand a new monitoring track focused on monitoring and regular court appearances for repeat offenders who are assessed as not having a dependence or addiction problem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.