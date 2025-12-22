Illegal Outfitting Scheme Uncovered at Saskatchewan Game Farm

CANADA, December 22 - Released on December 22, 2025

A Saskatchewan Conservation Officer Service investigation has resulted in significant penalties against two individuals after officers uncovered unlawful outfitting activities and the possession of wild animals inside a domestic game farm near Briercrest, SK.

In December 2023, Moose Jaw Conservation Officers received information that a wild moose had been harvested inside the Hartland Whitetails Ltd. game farm enclosure and that wild deer were being baited into the fenced area. Officers attended the site, identified owner Allen Morhart of Elbow, SK.

The year and a half long investigation determined that three European clients attended the Hartland Whitetails Ltd. game farm from September 25, 2023 to September 30, 2023. Morhart outfitted one client without the required licence, leading to the unlawful harvest of a wild moose on September 27 and a wild mule deer on September 28. Both animals were later taken to a taxidermist, where investigators found a Saskatchewan resident moose licence seal had been improperly supplied by an employee of Hartland Whitetails Ltd.

An agreed statement of facts by the accused and Crown confirmed that deer were being baited into the enclosure and that a wild moose had entered the fence in the winter of 2022 which was never reported to the appropriate ministry.

The captive wild mule deer found inside a second Hartland Whitetails Ltd. enclosure was euthanized and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

On November 25, 2025, Morhart pleaded guilty to:

Unlawfully acting as an outfitter (moose) - $12,800;

Unlawfully acting as an outfitter (mule deer) - $16,800;

Allowing his licence to be used by another person - $250; and

Unlawful possession of six wild mule deer - $5,600.

Total penalties: $35,450, plus a five-year hunting licence suspension.

On October 20, 2025, Erich Mueller, an Austrian hunt broker connected to the offences, was convicted of aiding and abetting unlawful hunting and outfitting without a licence. He received $6,760 in fines and a one-year hunting licence suspension.

For wildlife, fisheries, forestry, or environmental violations, call Saskatchewan's Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report online at Saskatchewan.ca/tipp. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through the SaskTIP Reward Program.

