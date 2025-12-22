Cable Ties Unlimited Appoints Katrina DeFord as Director of Marketing

Katrina DeFord Appointed as Director of Marketing at Cable Ties Unlimited

Strategic marketing leader appointed to accelerate growth, elevate brand presence, and support the next phase of expansion at Cable Ties Unlimited.

Her ability to connect marketing strategy with business performance, while fostering collaboration and innovation, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to scale.” — Scott Hinckley

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cable Ties Unlimited , a leading provider of cable ties, wire management solutions, and electrical accessories, today announced the appointment of Katrina DeFord as Director of Marketing. In this role, DeFord will lead the company’s marketing vision, overseeing brand strategy, integrated campaigns, and go-to-market execution to support long-term growth and customer engagement.DeFord brings a proven record of driving brand transformation, demand generation, and creative excellence across both B2B and consumer-focused organizations. She is known for aligning strategic marketing initiatives with business objectives while building high-performing teams and scalable processes. At Cable Ties Unlimited, she will focus on elevating the brand, strengthening digital and eCommerce performance, and supporting new product launches through cohesive, data-informed marketing strategies.Prior to joining Cable Ties Unlimited, DeFord held senior marketing leadership roles at Smithers-Oasis, ForeverLawn, and Kiyonna Clothing, where she guided multi-channel strategies across large partner networks, led cross-functional creative and digital teams, and delivered impactful product launch and growth initiatives. Her experience spans brand development, campaign architecture, digital optimization, and performance-driven storytelling—consistently translating vision into measurable results while driving brand elevation and business growth.“Katrina is a strategic, creative leader with a strong command of both brand and execution,” said Scott Hinckley, President and Owner at Cable Ties Unlimited. “Her ability to connect marketing strategy with business performance, while fostering collaboration and innovation, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to scale and evolve.”DeFord is recognized for her people-first leadership style and her ability to create clarity, momentum, and alignment across teams and partners. Her approach balances creative direction with operational discipline, ensuring marketing initiatives are both compelling and commercially effective.“I’m excited to join Cable Ties Unlimited at a pivotal moment in its growth,” said DeFord. “The company has built a strong foundation and reputation in the market, and I look forward to further elevating the brand, supporting innovation, and creating meaningful experiences for customers and partners.”About Cable Ties UnlimitedFounded in 2001, Cable Ties Unlimited is a trusted leader in cable ties, wire management products, and electrical accessories. Serving industrial and electrical markets worldwide, the company delivers top brands, exceptional quality, and reliable service—making it a premier one-stop shop for cable management solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.