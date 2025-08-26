Grizzly Supply Expands Fastening Solutions with New Line of 304 Stainless Steel Hose Clamps

The new Grizzly Supply Stainless Steel Hose Clamps, shown in their bold, retail-ready packaging. The new product line is designed to stand out on hardware store shelves and provide a higher quality, corrosion-resistant option for professionals and DIYers. Grizzly Supply's new hose clamps, available in multiple sizes and styles, feature 304 Stainless Steel construction for maximum durability and performance. Another glimpse at the retail-ready box for the new Grizzly Supply Hose Clamps, part of the company's strategic expansion into fastening solutions.

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grizzly Supply , a trusted brand in cable ties and wire management solutions, today announced the launch of a new line of stainless steel hose clamps and rubber-lined P-clamps. This move broadens the company's reach into the hardware, automotive, and industrial fastening markets.The new hose clamps are engineered to provide premium quality and corrosion resistance at a competitive price point. With bold, retail-ready packaging, the line is designed to stand out in showrooms and hardware aisles, offering a reliable solution for everyone from professional tradespeople to DIY enthusiasts.Hose clamps are an essential fastener used to secure hoses in applications ranging from automotive and plumbing to home projects and industrial use.“At Grizzly Supply, we’re committed to making high-quality solutions more accessible,” said Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly Supply. “With stainless steel hose clamps, we’re combining strength, reliability, and value in a product line designed to perform in any environment.”Superior Materials for Lasting PerformanceGrizzly Supply sets a new standard for quality by using Series 304 Stainless Steel across its clamp line, which offers significantly higher corrosion resistance than the Series 200 or 300 grades often used by competitors. This ensures consistent, long-term performance, even in harsh marine or outdoor environments.The new line includes four types of stainless steel hose clamps:1. Miniature Hose Clamps with Zinc-Plated Screw– Made with a 304 stainless steel band and housing, paired with a zinc-plated carbon steel screw. Available in SAE sizes #4 and #6 with a 5/16-inch band width.2. Miniature All Stainless Hose Clamps – Fully 304 stainless steel, including the band, housing, and screw. Available in SAE sizes #4 and #6 with a 5/16-inch band width.3. Standard Hose Clamps with Zinc-Plated Screw – Featuring a 304 stainless steel band and housing with a zinc-plated carbon steel screw. Available in SAE sizes #4 through #104 with a 1/2-inch band width.4. Standard All Stainless Hose Clamps – Made entirely of 304 stainless steel, including the band, housing, and screw. Available in SAE sizes #4 through #104 with a 1/2-inch band width.Also Launching: Rubber-Lined P-ClampsComplementing the hose clamp line, Grizzly Supply is also introducing Rubber-Lined P-Clamps — a reliable method of securing and protecting wiring, cables, pipes, and hoses. The rubber lining cushions against vibration, helping extend the life of the installation.Pricing and AvailabilityThe complete line of Grizzly Supply stainless steel hose clamps and rubber-lined P-clamps is available for immediate purchase through Cable Ties Unlimited . The brand will be rolling out the new products to retailers and distribution partners in the coming weeks.Designed for Professionals and DIYersThe new launch builds on Grizzly Supply’s strong presence in cable ties, its core product line, while expanding its catalog to meet broader fastening needs. The company also offers hook and loop cable management products and is focused on serving electronics, hardware, and automotive markets.With bold, retail-ready packaging, Grizzly Supply products are designed to stand out on shelves while delivering dependable performance for customers ranging from industry professionals to home repair enthusiasts.About Grizzly SupplyGrizzly Supply has built its reputation around cable ties as its core product line, while also offering hook and loop cable management solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and standout branding, the company continues to grow its presence in the electronics, hardware, and automotive markets. Its products serve both professionals and DIYers who need reliable solutions for organizing, fastening, and securing.

