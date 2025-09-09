Cable Ties Unlimited and Grizzly Supply Launch Turnkey Merchandising Display

Grizzly Supply's branding and packaging makes their products stand out from the crowd in retail stores Front and Back of Grizzly Supply's new turnkey merchandising display featuring high-velocity cable tie products

Strategic partnership introduces stocked display racks with 34 high-velocity fastening SKUs to boost distributor sales and storefront efficiency

This display isn't just a rack of products; it's a powerful, silent salesperson for the counter.” — Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly Supply

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cable Ties Unlimited , a leading distributor of wire management products, today announced a strategic partnership with Grizzly Supply , a retail cable tie brand, to launch a new merchandising display for the industrial supply and fastener distributor market. The fully stocked racks are designed to help distributors drive sales, simplify inventory management, and optimize floor space.The centerpiece is a ready-to-ship display rack, available in one- and two-sided models. Each unit comes pre-stocked with 19 or 34 SKUs, respectively, of the industry’s top-selling fastening products, carefully selected to maximize turnover and customer appeal. Responding to the growing trend of retail-style merchandising in professional trade channels, the boldly branded and space-efficient displays are designed to modernize the sales floor. They deliver instant impact and capture high-margin impulse buys in showrooms, storefronts, and will-call counters.The display addresses common distributor challenges such as inefficient space use, slow-moving inventory, and complex ordering. By consolidating proven products into one simple package, it provides a turnkey business solution that reduces complexity and accelerates return on investment.Each display includes top-selling SKUs, featuring 18lb miniature cable ties, 40lb intermediate ties, 50lb standard ties, 120lb light heavy-duty ties, 175lb heavy-duty ties, reusable ties, hook and loop straps, assorted tubes, and adhesive cable tie mounts. This high-velocity selection was strategically chosen to ensure strong sales performance and give distributors the products electricians and contractors reach for most.Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly Supply, explained that the partnership is focused on a single objective: making distributors more successful. "We wanted to take the guesswork out of selling cable ties," said Hinckley. "This display isn't just a rack of products; it's a powerful, silent salesperson for the counter. We've packed it with only the fastest-moving SKUs to guarantee quick turns, higher ticket sizes, and a fantastic return on every square foot of floor space."The program’s efficiency extends to logistics. With streamlined packaging and fast shipping, the display is exceptionally simple for distributors to order and install. This ensures the pre-stocked selection of fast-moving SKUs can begin delivering an immediate return on investment right out of the box.The merchandising display is available exclusively through Cable Ties Unlimited. All orders and inquiries are handled directly by their team, and fastener distributors are encouraged to contact Cable Ties Unlimited for program details.Grizzly Supply is a retail cable management brand focusing on high-quality fastening, including cable ties, hook and loop solutions, and stainless steel hose clamps. Serving both professionals and DIYers in electronics, hardware, and automotive, the brand is known for reliable performance, innovation, and standout branding.Cable Ties Unlimited, founded in 2001, is one of the nation’s leading distributors of cable ties, wire management products, and related accessories. With a focus on customer service, speed, and an unmatched selection, the company supports industries ranging from electrical and construction to automotive and aerospace. Cable Ties Unlimited is the exclusive distributor for Grizzly Supply’s merchandising display program.

