Brandon Bean Joins Planet’s National Fulfillment Team

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Financial Group , LLC, a leading national financial services company with integrated capabilities across origination, servicing, sub-servicing and asset management, announces Brandon Bean has joined Planet Home Lending as SVP, National Fulfillment. Bean has more than two decades of experience in building strong retail operations and will help Planet in the rapid expansion of its Distributed Retail division.“Brandon brings exceptional operational expertise to Planet that will only strengthen the organization,” said Matt Payan, SVP, National Production Distributed Retail at Planet Home Lending. “He has proven leadership, a forward-looking approach to technology and a hands-on mindset that aligns with Planet’s long-standing commitment to execution and excellence.”Most recently, Bean served as SVP of Branch Operations at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., where he spent 10 years in operations and built a reputation as an innovative leader with a proven ability to develop platforms supporting strategic growth. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade managing underwriting teams and was responsible for training loan officers, processors, and underwriters.“Planet has a strong growth trajectory, and I’m excited to be part of that momentum,” Bean said. “There’s a level of confidence across the organization that assures me I’m working with the right team to help make it happen.”“Brandon brings a rare combination of operational depth, strategic vision and people-first leadership,” said John Bosley, Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending. “His experience building scalable platforms and developing high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our retail operations. We’re excited to welcome him to Planet and confident he will have an immediate and positive effect.”About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, sub-servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

