Epoch Expands BMW Diagnostic Capabilities with New Software

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

This investment allows us to perform BMW diagnostics with the accuracy owners expect from factory tools.” — Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Acquires Updated Software for BMW

Epoch Automotive, an independent service facility in Bucks County, has expanded its diagnostics program with newly updated software for BMW vehicles. The upgrade provides enhanced accuracy for electronic systems, fault tracing, and guided repair procedures while supporting the shop’s commitment to transparent and trusted auto repair in Doylestown.

The new software enables deeper access to BMW-specific modules, including powertrain components, chassis electronics, and advanced driver assistance systems. These capabilities allow technicians to perform precise calibrations, identify intermittent communication issues, and complete procedures consistent with BMW’s most recent technical specifications.

Independent repair providers frequently encounter challenges when servicing modern European vehicles due to proprietary software requirements. With this acquisition, the shop offers BMW owners a local resource for accurate diagnostics without relying solely on dealership service departments.

The facility, located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, already services a wide range of American, Asian, and select European vehicles. The BMW software upgrade further strengthens its diagnostic capabilities while maintaining the customer-centered approach the shop is known for.

A Word from the Owner

“This investment allows us to perform BMW diagnostics with the accuracy owners expect from factory tools,” said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Epoch Automotive

Epoch Automotive is a full-service independent repair shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, providing diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. Since its founding in 2020, the shop has emphasized transparency, detailed digital inspections, and the use of advanced equipment. With ASE-certified technicians and access to modern software systems, Epoch Automotive delivers comprehensive service designed to support long-term vehicle reliability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.