Certified Incubator Success Stories: Gradient Innovation Hub

The Gradient Innovation Hub had a landmark year in 2025, establishing itself as a central pillar of the Tulsa innovation ecosystem and significantly accelerating the growth of its resident startups. This period of achievement was anchored by a successful transition to the new 120,000 sq. ft. Innovation Hub, dramatically expanding workspace, increasing visibility and boosting the capacity to support a growing number of founders.

The move was matched by an evolution in programming designed to meet the advanced needs of scaling businesses. Gradient introduced the Landing Pad track, specifically designed to support post-acceleration startups preparing for investment readiness. Furthermore, the incubator deepened its community impact through expanded partnerships with organizations like the Tulsa SBDC, OKMPA, and local universities. These collaborations delivered specialized programming focused on critical areas such as capital access, sales acceleration, and biotech commercialization. Demonstrating its commitment to the broader startup community, Gradient also took the community leadership role in Global Entrepreneurship Week, hosting more than 30 events that showcased founders and ecosystem partners.

These foundational changes directly translated into remarkable founder success across diverse sectors.

Gradient companies secured new funding, accelerated customer growth, and launched new products nationwide. Tangram Vision garnered national attention by being awarded a prestigious NASA grant to deploy its operator-free calibration system on future Artemis missions, a win that strengthens Tulsa’s reputation in space technology. On the financial front, Safety Radar, an AI-powered workplace safety technology provider, was named the 2025 Most Promising New Venture in Oklahoma and successfully closed a $1.1M SAFE fundraising note.

The successes extended into health and sustainability. SkinCheck achieved nationwide reach with the official Q3 2025 launch of its teledermatology platform, SkinCheck Connect, now operating in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Already, the platform has identified seven potential skin cancers, initiated a clinical study with Oklahoma State University, and secured $500K toward its pre-seed funding goal. Health services firm CBO Partners secured two contracts with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, generating $168,000 in new revenue and enabling workforce expansion. Addressing sustainability, Bioeutectics developed a new generation of fully natural and biodegradable green solvents, advancing environmentally responsible industrial chemistry.

Gradient’s strategic scaling and focused support have cemented its role as a powerful engine for innovation, ensuring its resident companies are not only growing but are making a tangible, positive impact on technology, health, and economic development.