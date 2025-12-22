Certified Incubator Success Stories: Great Plains Technology Center Business Development Center | Ready Made By Renee

The Great Plains Technology Center (GPTC) in Lawton, Okla., features a Business Development Center with a commercial kitchen, part of their services for adult education and business incubation in culinary and food-related ventures, offering facilities for training and small business startups in the food industry, separate from their main campus.

Longtime kitchen user Renee Hardage, owner of Ready Made By Renee, has been utilizing the kitchen since 2018. Renee has been selected to film a 30-minute pilot episode in New York City focused on her healthy meal-prep program. After the pilot airs, they plan to conduct 30 days of market testing. Depending on ratings and executive feedback, there is potential for the project to expand into up to 30 episodes. This is a great milestone for one of our kitchen entrepreneurs.