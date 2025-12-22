Certified Incubator Success Stories: Startup 405 | Semper Fly

Semper Fly Partners with Bell and Helps Norman and Cleveland County Soar to New Heights

Norman and Cleveland County officials are proudly celebrating a major milestone that solidifies their growing significance in the global rotorcraft industry. This achievement comes through the expanded partnership between Semper Fly, the nation’s only veteran- and woman-owned flight training program, based right in Norman, and aviation leader Bell.

Bell recently announced that Semper Fly successfully completed the first phase of the company’s rigorous Certified Training Facility program. This crucial step paves the way for Semper Fly to launch highly specialized turbine and 206B training right here in Cleveland County, dramatically increasing the region’s capability to develop high-level rotorcraft talent.

A Bell representative emphasized the significance of this certification, noting its rarity and selectivity, which highlights Semper Fly’s dedication to excellence and the strength of the community support enabling its success.

“Bell is proud to partner with Semper Fly, a veteran- and woman-owned business that shares our values, and to begin the process of certifying their program as part of Bell’s global training network,” a Bell representative stated. “This is more than an investment in one school, it is an investment in the future of Oklahoma’s aviation industry and the community and partner organizations involved that makes it possible.”

Investing in the Future of Flight

This collaboration is set to generate highly-skilled aviators, potentially aligning with future national initiatives like Flight School Next—a U.S. Army effort to modernize pilot training. Bell is a key player in this modernization, offering a comprehensive, contractor-operated solution that utilizes the cutting-edge Bell 505 helicopter and advanced technology like virtual reality (VR) simulation. By providing a turnkey training package covering aircraft, instructors, maintenance, and support, the goal is to develop aviators better and more cost-effectively than traditional military methods.

The successful certification of Semper Fly is a testament to local entrepreneurship and the growing ecosystem in Norman and Cleveland County, positioning the area as a vital training ground for the next generation of global rotorcraft pilots.