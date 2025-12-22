Certified Incubator Success Stories: Rose State College Aerospace and Cybersecurity Incubator | ZDEN Technologies, LLC
Rose State College selected ZDEN Technologies, LLC, a Rose State College Aerospace and Cybersecurity Incubator, for the 2025 Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award (RBPEA), acknowledging its significant collaboration with the College’s Workforce Development.
ZDEN Technologies, a defense systems integration company, was one of the first tenants to establish operations in Rose State’s cutting-edge Aerospace and Cybersecurity Incubator. Since its inception, the Incubator has served as a launchpad for innovation in two of the state’s highest-demand sectors—aviation and cybersecurity—contributing to Oklahoma’s growing reputation as a national hub for defense-related technological advancement.
The RBPEA grant includes $1,000 in support—$500 from Rose State College matched by a $500 grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Read more: Rose State College Honors ZDEN Technologies with Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award
