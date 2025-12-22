2025 New Incubators, Spaces and Recertifications

New Incubators

Gradient Innovation Hub

Gradient Innovation Hub (Tulsa) was inspired by combining three separate 36 Degrees North incubator and coworking locations. Housed in a historic building in downtown Tulsa, the iconic original Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company warehouse, Gradient represents the blending of diverse ideas, people and perspectives.

One of the nation’s largest innovation hubs, Gradient offers an inspiring workspace as well as the tools, programs and support to grow young businesses and enhance the economic landscape of Oklahoma. Gradient connects founders, remote professionals and creators with the resources, capital and community needed to thrive. Since 2019, Gradient has generated over $1.4 billion in direct economic impact for the Tulsa region through its programming, partnerships and member activity. Gradient provides workspace, mentorship, investor connections and technical assistance across industries and currently serves 400+ companies that employ more than 3,800 individuals.

The Foundry at Thrive Nexus

The Foundry (Oklahoma City) originated as a space to provide startups and emerging businesses with strategic resources, expert guidance and a collaborative environment that enhances success. Located near downtown Oklahoma City, The Foundry offers tailored programming, mentorship and access to funding opportunities.

Vault 405

Vault 405 (Edmond) was created by Citizens Bank of Edmond, transforming a historic downtown building into a hub for collaboration, entrepreneurship and community growth. Since opening, it has served as a launchpad for startups and small businesses offering workspace, resources, and a supportive network. While initially serving as a coworking space, Vault 405 has evolved into a fully supportive small business incubator. With its recent designation as a state certified incubator, Vault 405 will further empower Edmond and local entrepreneurs by providing access to enhanced mentorship, tax incentives and targeted support designed to help young companies grow, thrive, and contribute to the local economy.

The Shoppes at Guthrie

The Shoppes at Guthrie is nestled in the heart of downtown Guthrie. Designed to showcase local talent and entrepreneurial spirit, the Shoppes is a retail incubator that provides startups with an affordable space to grow and thrive. The incubator showcases goods, delicious food and an inviting atmosphere that reflects Guthrie’s welcoming charm.

New Incubator Spaces

The Verge OKC

The Verge (Oklahoma City) relocated to the Citizens Building in downtown Oklahoma City and now occupies two floors, totaling more than 27,000 square feet of space which was purpose-designed for the incubator’s need to create a space where a variety of ecosystems can connect. Features of the space include soundproof meeting rooms, versatile office and co-working areas and media rooms, with panoramic views of downtown Oklahoma City. The new location allows for a significantly larger capacity, which will also increase tenant exposure to other entrepreneurs and support services.

Duncan Center for Business Development

The Duncan Center for Business Development (Duncan) now occupies a previously “interim” incubator space. This has given the incubator the opportunity to expand to mentor and help community entrepreneurs develop. It can now offer full time office space to our incubator graduates.

Recertified Incubators

Great Plains Technology (GPT) Center Business Development Center

GPT Business Development Center (Lawton) received its 10-Year State Certified Incubator Recertification in September 2025. The incubator features a comprehensive assistance program that helps startups and early-stage businesses with the goal of improving their chances to grow into health, sustainable and self-sufficient companies.