Oklahoma Film + Music Offices Adds Six Film Friendly Communities

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced today that the Oklahoma Film + Music Office added six towns to the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program in 2025, bringing the total number of certified Film Friendly communities in Oklahoma to 43. The newest film friendly communities include Alva, Ardmore, Freedom, Oklahoma City, Owasso and Waynoka.

“Our goal is for every community in Oklahoma to be certified film-friendly,” said Jeanette Stanton, Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.“Being film-friendly is the best way to show potential film and television clients that your city is primed and ready with critical support and processes in place to host productions in Oklahoma. More film and TV projects are choosing Oklahoma than ever before, and this is one of the best way communities can take advantage of and participate in Oklahoma’s booming film industry while also showcasing the unique locations and assets which make their communities so special.”

In 2025, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office facilitated the filming of 34 films/TV productions in the state, resulting in an estimated $65.7M spent in Oklahoma and contributing to the creation of 5,336 jobs. Based in Tulsa, The Lowdown Season 1 was filmed at locations throughout Northeast Oklahoma, including four film friendly certified communities. The show was recently renewed for a second season by FX after being named one of the best television series of 2025 by Time Magazine, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

“Sterlin Harjo is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and he chose to film The Lowdown in Tulsa and Green Country for a reason,” said Meg Gould, Executive Director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture. “As a certified Film Friendly Community, Tulsa offers an extensive network of crew and support staff, not to mention a variety of scenes, backdrops and locations that add color and depth to any production. It’s thrilling to know there will be a second season, filmed in Tulsa, providing more experience and opportunity for our ever-expanding workforce.”

Below is a full list of towns participating in the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.