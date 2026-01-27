Century Aluminum Joins EGA Project to Build First U.S. Smelter in Almost 50 Years

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that they have entered into a joint development agreement to build the first new primary aluminum production plant in the United States since 1980. Under the joint development agreement, EGA will own 60% of the joint venture, with Century owning the remaining 40%. The new plant, to be built in Inola, Oklahoma as previously announced by EGA, is expected to produce 750,000 tonnes of aluminum per year, larger than previously envisioned and more than doubling current U.S. production. The Inola plant will create 1,000 permanent direct jobs at the facility and 4,000 jobs during construction.

The partnership combines EGA’s world-class expertise in aluminum smelting design and technology, construction and operation with Century’s extensive history and expertise operating aluminum smelters in the United States utilizing domestic supply chains. The project will use EGA’s latest state-of-the-art EX technology, the most advanced ever installed in the United States. Both parties will now solely focus their greenfield development efforts in the United States on the Inola, OK site.

Once complete, the Inola plant will be the largest ever primary aluminum production plant in the U.S., and the first built in nearly 50 years. About 85 percent of the aluminum needs of American industries are currently met by imports. The new smelter will expand the domestic supply of this critical mineral and grow the American aluminum workforce, revitalizing U.S. aluminum expertise and know-how.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, said; “We have made great progress preparing for the start of construction in Inola, and welcome Century as a partner in this important project for the future of American industry and now both our companies. EGA’s global skills, technology and capital are being joined by Century’s deep expertise and experience in the United States. Together we will make a huge contribution to rebuilding American aluminum production for the 21 century.”

Jesse Gary, CEO of Century Aluminum, said: “Our partner EGA brings world-class smelting technology and construction expertise that are fast-tracking our collective efforts to realize President Trump’s vision of rapidly increasing domestic primary aluminum production. Key industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, packaging and importantly, national defense, stand to benefit greatly from this expanded production of this critical metal, which will create thousands of new American manufacturing jobs. We are once again proving that President Trump’s leadership is working to spur investment and innovation to revitalize the U.S. aluminum industry, which is essential to our nation’s defense and the economic vitality of working-class communities across the country.”

Construction of the project is expected to start by the end of 2026. Production is expected to begin by the end of the decade. Detailed engineering work is already underway and negotiations with Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the state of Oklahoma on a competitive long-term power supply are progressing.

The plant will be built at the industrial park at Tulsa Port of Inola, located on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (M-KARNS), which is connected to the Mississippi River system and provides for efficient bulk freight movement.

The Inola plant is expected to drive the development of a regional aluminum-focused industrial hub in Oklahoma, creating thousands of additional jobs and economic opportunities in the upstream supply chain and in new downstream aluminum manufacturing.

About Emirates Global Aluminium

Emirates Global Aluminium is the world’s largest ‘premium aluminum’ producer, manufacturing one in every 25 tonnes of aluminum made worldwide. EGA is an integrated aluminum producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast metal and recycling. EGA’s operations include an aluminum smelter and an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, an aluminum smelter in Dubai, and a specialty foundry in Germany, and an aluminum recycling plant in the United States.

Founded over 50 years ago, EGA has been a steadfast partner to American industries, driving innovation and progress. The United States stands as one of EGA’s largest single-country markets globally, with aluminum manufacturers nationwide utilizing EGA metal. EGA’s high-quality aluminum supports tens of thousands of American jobs across aerospace, automotive, construction, energy systems, and electronics sectors. Additionally, EGA’s high-purity aluminum plays a crucial role in specialized U.S. defense applications. Established in 1999, EGA America, the company’s U.S. marketing and sales arm, is based in St. Louis, Missouri. EGA America has been a market leader in ensuring the seamless logistics and sales of EGA’s aluminum products across the U.S., fostering strong relationships with key industry players and contributing significantly to the local economy.

EGA expanded its U.S. presence with the acquisition of an 80 per cent shareholding in Spectro Alloys in 2024. EGA Spectro Alloys is a leading aluminum recycling plant in Rosemount, Minnesota.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.