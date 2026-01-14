Francis Energy Announces Supercharger Upgrade at Crest Fresh Market in Norman, Oklahoma

Francis Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the central United States, today announced the successful upgrade of its charging site at Crest Fresh Market in Norman, Oklahoma. GoodFinch, a leading asset management company focused on the evolution of energy markets, provided capital for the upgrade. This deployment is the first phase of a broader initiative to enhance the Francis Energy Network by integrating Tesla hardware with the Supercharger for Business program.

The upgraded site leverages Tesla’s technology to deliver improved reliability, streamlined navigation planning, and a consistently high-quality charging experience for all EV owners. As part of this deployment, the V4 Superchargers installed at the Crest Fresh Market location are equipped with the Magic Dock (i.e., built-in adapter enabling both CCS1 and NACS fast charging), enabling compatibility with all new EVs currently sold in the U.S.

“This upgrade marks an important milestone for Francis Energy as we continue to invest in best-in-class charging solutions for our customers,” said Seth Christ, CSO at Francis Energy. “By integrating Tesla hardware into our network, we are enhancing the driver experience today for all EV drivers across our network, and as the industry continues to grow, the infrastructure will be there to support it.”

“GoodFinch is proud to partner with Francis Energy to invest in Tesla Supercharger infrastructure,” said Erik Fogelberg, Head of EV Infrastructure Investment at GoodFinch. “As part of an industry-leading EV charging network—open to all drivers and designed to deliver fast, reliable charging—we are confident these upgrades will create meaningful community impact while generating strong portfolio performance. This collaboration reflects our broader commitment to deploying dependable, high-speed charging assets across the United States.”

The Norman site serves as the first in a planned series of Supercharger upgrades that Francis Energy expects to roll out across its network in Oklahoma and other states in the coming weeks and months. These improvements align with the company’s long-term expansion strategy to build a reliable and accessible EV charging network that supports the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and meets the needs of drivers, site hosts, and communities alike.

About Francis Energy

Francis Energy is a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, focused on deploying reliable, high-speed charging solutions across the United States. With a mission to accelerate the transition to electric transportation, Francis Energy partners with communities, site hosts, utilities, and technology providers to deliver dependable charging where drivers need it most.

About GoodFinch

GoodFinch was founded in 2020 to be a leading asset management company focused on the intersection of capital markets and the ongoing evolution of energy markets. The co-founders of GoodFinch have spent the last two decades founding and leading some of the most consequential companies in these markets, often in partnership together. GoodFinch’s other partners complement the co-founders with significant experience in credit investing and commercial solar, respectively. The GoodFinch team leverages this collective experience to drive unique and differentiated investment opportunities with meaningful downside protection.