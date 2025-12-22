AnguillAir, Operated by BermudAir, Celebrates Inaugural Direct Flight from Boston Logan Airport to Anguilla

(From Left to Right: Matthew Hatfield, Director Airline Route Development Boston Logan Airport, Allan Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir, Hon. Jose Vanterpool, Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, IT and E-Government Services, (Left to Right: Hon Minister of MICUHITES Jose Vanterpool, Minister Shellya Rogers-Webster, Hon Premier Cora Richardson Hodge, Parliamentary Secretary Cordell Richardson, Minister of Tourism Cardigan Connor, Minister Kyle Hodge)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anguilla marked a major milestone in its airlift expansion with the successful inaugural nonstop flight of AnguillAir, operated by BermudAir, from Logan International Airport in Boston to Anguilla. The December 17th launch represents the first-ever direct service between Anguilla and the northeastern United States, strengthening access from a key source market and reinforcing the island’s growing connectivity.The celebratory departure at Logan International Airport featured a festive atmosphere, with guests enjoying background music by legendary Anguillian musician Bankie Banx, setting the tone for a landmark journey. Upon arrival, the Embraer 190 aircraft touched down at the newly expanded Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, which officially opened on December 12th. The aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water-cannon salute, followed by lively steel pan music that filled the terminal, creating a vibrant Caribbean arrival experience for passengers."This inaugural service from Boston marks a transformative moment for Anguilla," said the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism. "Direct access from the Northeast makes it easier than ever for visitors to experience our island, while supporting tourism growth, economic opportunity, and cultural exchange. Building on this momentum, AnguillAir will also introduce direct service from Newark, New Jersey, and Baltimore, Maryland, further expanding access to Anguilla.”Hon. Jose Vanterpool, Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, IT and E-Government Services, added, “The opening of our expanded airport and the launch of this new route represent a significant step forward for Anguilla. Enhanced air connectivity is critical to our development strategy and ensures we are prepared to welcome increased visitation while delivering a world-class arrival experience.”Allan Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir, commented, “Launching AnguillAir’s Boston–Anguilla service at this moment, just days after the opening of Anguilla’s expanded airport—is especially meaningful. With additional nonstop flights from Newark Liberty International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport beginning over the following two days, we are proud to expand access from the U.S. East Coast and connect even more travelers directly to Anguilla.”The Boston service launches with twice-weekly flights, with Newark and Baltimore services following immediately, providing seamless, nonstop access from multiple Northeast and Mid-Atlantic gateways and further positioning Anguilla as one of the Caribbean’s most accessible luxury destinations.-Ends-For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

