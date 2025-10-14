HIGH-LEVEL DELEGATION FROM ANGUILLA ATTENDS CTO STATE OF THE TOURISM INDUSTRY CONFERENCE (SOTIC) 2025 IN BARBADOS

L-R: Permanent Secretary, Karim Hodge; Tourism Planner, Joleyne Robin-Williams; Secretary General & CEO of CTO, Dona Regis-Prosper; Deputy Director of Tourism, Chantelle Richardson; Minister of Health, Sports & Tourism, Honorable Cardigan Connor

Presentations Highlights were Regional Partnerships through Sports-Tourism and Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A high-level delegation from Anguilla attended the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2025, held in Barbados from September 30 to October 4, 2025. This event was attended by over 300 delegates, including twenty-two Ministers and Commissioners from across the Caribbean. The delegation was led by the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism, accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Karim Hodge; Tourism Planner, Joleyne Robin-Williams; Deputy Director of Tourism, Chantelle Richardson and Anguilla’s Junior Minister of Tourism, Aiyah Jones and Chaperone, Merlyn Rogers.As the Caribbean’s premier forum for regional tourism dialogue, SOTIC 2025 brought together government ministers, tourism professionals, media representatives, and industry stakeholders under the theme “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism: Research, Relevance and the Road Ahead”.During the event, the Anguilla team participated in the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism Meeting and a series of plenary sessions focused on innovation, niche markets, and sustainable destination growth. Minister Cardigan Connor, stood as a steadfast advocate for the island’s future as a key speaker, amplifying Anguilla’s voice, with a compelling presentation on "Unlocking the Niche Market Potential of Sports Tourism," where he underscored the transformative power of sports as a driver of sustainable economic growth, community empowerment, and destination branding. His insights reflected not only Anguilla’s unique positioning, but also a broader call to action for Caribbean nations to innovate, invest, and unite around emerging market opportunities.He grounded his vision in community-first development, stressing that “The needs of Anguillans must always come first. Just as the Anguilla Tennis Academy serves our youth and inspires the next generation of athletes, so too must our infrastructure — our airport, our seaports, our gateways — not only welcome visitors but also uplift our community.”With passion rooted in both his sporting legacy as a professional cricket player, and ministerial mission, Minister Connor continues to bridge health, tourism, and athletic excellence—charting a course for a resilient and diversified Caribbean tourism landscape.Deputy Director of Tourism, Mrs. Chantelle Richardson delivered an engaging presentation updating regional and international media on Anguilla’s latest tourism developments, marketing initiatives, and investment in sustainable tourism experiences. She highlighted the island’s growing reputation as a premier luxury and wellness destination, while emphasizing Anguilla’s continued commitment to community engagement and visitor satisfaction.“Anguilla’s success as a destination stems from the authenticity of our people and the quality of experiences we offer,” said Mrs. Chantelle Richardson. “We are proud to share Anguilla’s story of resilience, innovation, and sustainability with our regional partners. Our focus remains on ensuring that tourism continues to benefit our local communities while preserving the beauty and culture that make Anguilla so special.”Anguilla’s Junior Minister of Tourism, Ms. Aiyah Jones, who attended as a member of the Youth Congress, delivered a captivating presentation at one of CTO’s signature developmental initiatives in addressing the research and innovative perspectives on the future of digitalization in tourism throughout the region. The spirited exchanges amongst the other junior minister representatives of the region were designed to foster critical thinking, communication skills, and a deeper understanding of the sector while providing delegates with a glimpse into the vision of the next generation. Ms. Jones was also accompanied by ATB Board Director, Ms. Merlyn Rogers, who served as the assigned Chaperone.The Anguilla delegation also engaged with international media outlets and travel industry professionals, strengthening partnerships and promoting the island’s diverse tourism offerings ahead of the upcoming winter season.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.