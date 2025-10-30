ANGUILLA PROMOTES DIRECT AIR SERVICE FROM NORTHEAST & MID-ATLANTIC, USA

L-R: Chantelle Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism; Leslie Penden, Senior Vice President of Sales & Distribution, AnguillAir operated by BermudAir and Kohn Richardson, Coordinator of International Markets

Anguilla Tourist Board and AnguillAir (operated by BermudAir) launched a Northeast U.S. Sales Mission to strengthen the travel trade relationships.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) proudly announces the successful completion of the AnguillAir Northeast Sales Mission, held from October 20–23, 2025, across four key U.S. markets, Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Washington, D.C.; and Baltimore, Maryland. The sales mission was executed to promote the launch of the new nonstop AnguillAir service from Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), and Baltimore (BWI), operated by BermudAir beginning December 17th, 18th, and 19th, 2025 respectively. These new direct flights from the U.S. Northeast mark a transformational moment for Anguilla’s tourism industry, delivering unprecedented ease of access to one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations.The sales mission represents a core component of the Anguilla Tourist Board’s broader strategy to strengthen relationships with high-performing U.S. travel advisors in priority source markets; drive more bookings from the northeast corridor; support the successful launch of AnguillAir, operated by BermudAir and build sustainable airlift with strong load factors throughout the 2025/2026 tourism season and beyond.The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) delegation was led by Vivian Chambers of The Muse Collection – Anguilla Tourist Board US Sales Representative; Chantelle Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism; Kohn Richardson, Coordinator of International Markets; along with Leslie Peden, Senior Vice President of Sales & Distribution, representing AnguillAir operated by BermudAir. The mission featured a series of educational lunch and dinner presentations, and the team showcased Anguilla’s luxury resorts, boutique hotels, villas and mid-tier accommodations; it’s award-winning culinary offerings; curated experiences, festivals and cultural events; and the new nonstop routes. The travel advisors were also briefed on launch fares and booking channels, AnguillAir Holidays flight-and-hotel packages, charter options and latest developments on the new Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport.“The northeast sales mission provided a unique opportunity to reintroduce destination Anguilla to the travel trade,” said Chantelle Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism. “Sitting face-to-face with our most valued travel partners allowed us to share the latest updates on Anguilla and AnguillAir, highlighting how seamless access has become. The enthusiasm from top-producing advisors confirms that demand for Anguilla is not only strong today, but growing,” said Chantelle Richardson.AnguillAir recorded an increase in bookings, including new group reservations from both Newark (EWR) and Boston (BOS) and the early conversion is building momentum. The booking trends also show that travelers are not just coming — they’re staying longer with an average length of stay, Boston (BOS): 10.3 days; Newark (EWR): 8.3 days and Baltimore (BWI): 9.7 days. “Direct air access is the single most powerful driver of growth for any destination,” said Jameel Rochester, Director of Tourism. “With AnguillAir service operated by BermudAir, travelers from Boston, Newark, and Baltimore will be able to experience Anguilla with more convenience. This marks the strategic development of Anguilla’s access to key performing markets.”The Anguilla Tourist Board, in collaboration with BermudAir and on-island stakeholders, remains focused on equipping the travel advisors with the information, offers, and flight inventory needed to confidently sell Anguilla to their most discerning clients by offering elevated visitor experiences, and its strengthened airlift.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####

