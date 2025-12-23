SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Gotcha to Advance Emotion Recognition Technology Across The Gaming Industry

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Gotcha

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Gotcha, a pioneering emotion recognition technology company specializing in real-time emotional intelligence and behavioral analysis.

Through this partnership, SCCG will support Gotcha’s go-to-market strategy and business development efforts across gaming, digital entertainment, and adjacent technology-driven sectors. Gotcha’s proprietary platform leverages advanced behavioral science and facial micro-expression analysis to detect subconscious emotional signals in real time, enabling organizations to gain deeper, unbiased insights into customer behavior, trust, and engagement.

Designed with privacy and compliance in mind, Gotcha’s technology delivers instant emotional insight without retaining or storing biometric data. This approach allows operators and enterprises to enhance customer experience measurement, employee performance evaluation, fraud detection, and service quality while maintaining alignment with global data protection standards. The platform has already demonstrated success across multiple industries, including retail, public services, healthcare, and gaming.

SCCG’s role in the partnership includes sales support, strategic introductions, and go-to-market execution, leveraging its global network of more than 100 client partners across sportsbook operators, iGaming platforms, content studios, sports leagues, data providers, and B2B technology vendors. By integrating Gotcha into SCCG’s advisory and business development ecosystem, the partnership aims to accelerate adoption of emotion recognition solutions within regulated gaming environments and other high-interaction digital platforms.

“Emotion-driven insights represent a powerful next step in how gaming and digital platforms understand trust, engagement, and user experience,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “Gotcha has developed a scientifically grounded, privacy-first technology that aligns well with the needs of regulated gaming markets and enterprise operators. We’re excited to support their expansion and introduce this capability to our global partner network.”

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-driven behavioral intelligence designed to improve transparency, engagement, and operational decision-making without compromising privacy, ethics, or regulatory compliance.

About Gotcha

Gotcha is an emotion recognition technology company delivering real-time emotional insights through advanced behavioral science and facial micro-expression analysis. The platform identifies subconscious emotional responses that occur involuntarily and universally across demographics, providing objective insight into customer satisfaction, trust, and engagement. With instant reporting and a privacy-first architecture that avoids biometric data storage, Gotcha enables organizations to enhance performance, reduce friction, and build stronger emotional connections across digital and physical environments. https://gotcha.technology/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

