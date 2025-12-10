SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Yellow Elephant Studios to Expand Multi-Channel Gaming Content Worldwide

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Yellow Elephant Studios

The partnership brings together SCCG’s global operator network with YES’s rapidly growing portfolio of high-performance digital and land-based gaming content.

Their ability to innovate across casino, charitable gaming, and iGaming channels makes them a standout studio ready for scale.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory, business development, and strategic partnerships for the gaming industry, today announced a strategic global distribution partnership with Yellow Elephant Studios (YES), a rising force in casino, charitable gaming, and iGaming content development.

The partnership brings together SCCG’s expansive global operator network with YES’s rapidly growing portfolio of high-performance digital and land-based gaming content. Known for blending classic casino experiences with modern creative design, YES is redefining player engagement through advanced math models, cutting-edge visual design, and player-centric mechanics engineered for regulated casino markets, charitable gaming systems, and iGaming platforms.

A Studio Built for the Next Generation of Gaming

Yellow Elephant Studios is quickly emerging as one of the most innovative content developers in the sector. Their roadmap spans slot-style experiences, interactive entertainment systems, charitable gaming content, and hybrid formats designed for both digital and physical environments. With deep experience across regulated gaming markets, YES creates content that resonates with diverse player demographics while delivering strong performance for operators.

“Our mission is simple: create unforgettable gaming experiences by fusing imagination, technology, and precision,” said Fernando Di Carlo, CEO of Yellow Elephant Studios. “As the industry evolves, players expect more—more interaction, more personality, more ways to win. We’re building the next generation of games for that audience, and SCCG’s global footprint will help us scale that vision faster than ever.”

Accelerated Global Reach Through SCCG’s Network

By leveraging SCCG’s network of more than 120 partners — including tribal casinos, charitable gaming operators, digital platforms, iGaming operators, and emerging interactive entertainment brands — the partnership will accelerate the reach and market penetration of YES content across the most influential global gaming ecosystems.

“Yellow Elephant Studios brings a powerful creative and technical engine to the global gaming market,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management. “Their ability to innovate across casino, charitable gaming, and iGaming channels makes them a standout studio ready for scale. SCCG is excited to connect them with operators seeking modern, high-engagement content that delivers real performance across both digital and land-based ecosystems.”

About Yellow Elephant Studios

Yellow Elephant Studios is a Canadian-based developer of casino, charitable gaming, and iGaming software and hardware. Focused on creativity, innovation, and performance, YES produces engaging slot games, interactive experiences, and entertainment systems for regulated gaming markets worldwide. With expertise spanning math modeling, visual design, and player-driven mechanics, YES builds content ecosystems designed for both digital and physical gaming environments.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

iGaming Advisory and Consultancy

