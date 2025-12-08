SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Elite Picks to Accelerate Business Development and Capital Raise Initiatives

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Elite Picks

SCCG will support Elite Picks through business development, global market exposure, and capital raise advisory to help scale the platform’s footprint

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV — SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory, business development, and strategic partnerships for the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Elite Picks, an AI-driven sports betting insights platform experiencing rapid user growth and strong market traction. SCCG will support Elite Picks through business development, global market exposure, and capital raise advisory to help scale the platform’s footprint across the sports betting and sports entertainment ecosystem.

Elite Picks has quickly become one of the highest-rated sports betting tools in the U.S. market, powered by sophisticated AI and machine-learning models that turn over 2 million data points into player projection insights. Users rely on Elite Picks’ proprietary EP Score, a 0–100 rating system predicting performance outcomes that transforms casual betting guesswork into data-driven decision-making. The mobile app has earned a 4.7 App Store rating and has surpassed industry benchmarks with strong retention, rapid install growth, and subscription-driven revenue momentum, supported by a loyal community of engaged sports fans.

The Elite Picks platform stands out for its intuitive UX, predictive accuracy, and proprietary machine-learning infrastructure that competitors cannot easily replicate. The team has combined advanced engineering with a consumer-first design approach, creating a tool that users open more than 11 times per day on average, spending over one hour daily inside the product. This level of engagement positions Elite Picks as one of the most compelling data-driven fan tools in the modern sports betting market.

A Partnership Built to Accelerate Growth

Through this partnership, SCCG will activate its advisory and business development infrastructure to support Elite Picks’ expansion into channels that include licensed sportsbook operators, media groups, sports technology providers, data companies, and gaming platforms seeking enhanced engagement tools. SCCG will also integrate Elite Picks into its established business development cadence, providing structured outreach, opportunity qualification, partner introductions, and deal support across key segments.

SCCG’s support will extend to capital raise advisory, amplifying Elite Picks’ visibility with institutional investors, strategic partners, and gaming-focused venture groups. With a strong outlook for the 2026–2028 growth cycle, Elite Picks is well-positioned to benefit from SCCG’s connections across sports, iGaming, interactive media, and sports-betting technology markets.

Additionally, SCCG will leverage its expansive marketing, PR, and digital footprint — including its 30,000-subscriber newsletters, industry-wide research platforms, and the reach of CEO Stephen Crystal’s personal LinkedIn network — to increase Elite Picks’ exposure and reinforce its position as one of the most promising AI-powered fan engagement platforms in the sports betting industry.

“Elite Picks represents exactly where the sports betting experience is heading — a smarter, personalized, AI-driven companion that empowers fans to interact with sports on a deeper level,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management. “Their team has built an exceptional product with elite execution on UX, data modeling, and predictive accuracy. We look forward to supporting their business development efforts and helping accelerate both their market reach and capital strategy.”

“Our vision is to become the most trusted AI companion in sports betting, and SCCG is the perfect partner to help us push that vision forward. We’ve proven Elite Picks can grow fast and deliver meaningful value to sports fans, and now we’re ready to scale that impact. SCCG understands where the industry is heading, and their support across business development and capital strategy will help us expand into bigger partnerships, new markets, and our next stage of growth. We’re excited to move even faster together.” Said Michael Zakkour, Founder, Elite Picks

About Elite Picks

Elite Picks is an AI- and machine-learning-powered sports insights platform built to help fans make smarter, data-driven wagering decisions. Featuring the proprietary EP Score, real-time player projections, and an intuitive user experience, Elite Picks transforms raw sports data into meaningful predictions that users rely on. With a 4.7 App Store rating, strong retention, and a rapidly growing subscription base, Elite Picks has emerged as one of the most innovative and engaging tools in the sports betting ecosystem.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/



