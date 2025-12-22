UnityOne AI Recognized as the Best Cloud Management Platform – USA 2025 by Global Tech Insider

Best Cloud Management Platform – USA 2025 Most Comprehensive Cloud Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnityOne AI, a leading AI-driven cloud management platform, today announced that it has been recognized as the Best Cloud Management Platform – USA 2025 by Global Tech Insider. This recognition highlights UnityOne AI’s cutting-edge innovation in delivering the most comprehensive cloud management solution that has completely transformed how enterprises manage complex hybrid and multicloud environments.The Global Tech Insider Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and analysts who recognize organizations driving meaningful advancements in cloud technology. Nominees are evaluated based on criteria including innovation, market impact, sustainability, technological advancement, and adaptability.According to the award panel, UnityOne AI directly tackles long-standing ITOps challenges of tool sprawl and data silos by delivering a single unified platform for end-to-end ITOps management. Its integrated modules—Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), Hybrid Cloud Management Platform (HCMP), Multicloud AIOps, FinOps, and GreenOps—work cohesively to close governance gaps and simplify operational complexity, going well beyond other cloud management platforms focused on point or narrow solutions.The panel further highlighted UnityOne AI’s Gen AI and Agentic AI suite as key differentiators among participants. By embedding Generative AI across all modules, the platform is infused with adaptive intelligence—not mere automation—enabling proactive insights, predictive analytics, and context-driven workflows. Complementing this is the Agentic AI stack, featuring autonomous agents for Network, FinOps, Security, ITSM, Knowledge Management, and LLM Orchestration, which deepen the platform’s automation capabilities with self-driving operational intelligence.“At UnityOne AI, our mission has always been to revolutionize cloud management with AI-powered platforms that offer seamless experiences and measurable impact,” explained Abhijit Phanse, UnityOne AI CEO. “Being named the Best Multicloud Management Platform by Global Tech Insider means we’re changing the game. That we’re creating something truly innovative—cloud management that is powered by AI and is designed to simplify complexity and fuel innovation. This recognition validates our efforts and motivates us to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers globally. Without a doubt, the best is yet to come.”With enterprises accelerating their adoption of hybrid and multicloud environments, a comprehensive, future-ready solution like UnityOneAI has become essential. UnityOne AI offers true interoperability and simplified management across data centre infrastructure, private clouds, major public clouds like AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, as well as containerized environments. The platform delivers seamless observability, intelligent automation, and rich analytics across heterogeneous environments—all while maintaining governance, security, and control.This positions UnityOne AI as the must-have platform for organizations aiming to optimize performance, compliance, cost efficiency, and sustainability at scale. Its embedded advanced AI capabilities ensure customers can harness innovation, gain actionable insights, and leverage autonomous ITOps management confidently within a complex cloud landscape.About UnityOne AIUnityOne AI is the Enterprise AI System comprising of DCIM, AIOps, HCMP, FinOps, Gen AI and GreenOps (Sustainability) platforms in a unified control plane for autonomous IT operation. By integrating these advanced capabilities, it empowers organizations to optimize IT operations, enhance decision-making, and drive continuous improvement, with comprehensive features for discovery, observability, analytics, service management, and security.In addition to the Global Tech Insider Award, UnityOne AI has received recognition by leading industry analyst firms. GigaOm positioned UnityOne AI as a Leader and Outperformer in its 2025 Radar Report for Cloud Management Platforms, citing its comprehensive feature set and innovative AI integration. ISG also named UnityOne AI as a Product Challenger in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Solutions, Hybrid Cloud Management category 2025, highlighting its portfolio attractiveness over other cloud management solutions.For more information, visit: www.unityone.ai

