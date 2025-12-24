UnitedLayer® Wins 2025 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award for Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery

InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award for Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Experience The World's Best Private Cloud

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnitedLayer, a global leader in Private/Hybrid Cloud Solutions and Data Center Services, today announced that it has won the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award 2025 for Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery.The awards recognize the year's best and most innovative products in AI, cloud, data analytics, DevOps, and software development. UnitedLayer's recognition can be attributed to its application of AI to power disaster recovery and, in turn, secure the most sophisticated environments through its flagship United Private Cloud"Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways," said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. "Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation - the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises."UnitedLayer exemplifies this practical application of AI by replacing traditional, reactive disaster recovery models with autonomous, predictive orchestration. Selected for its ability to preempt outages, the United Private Cloudplatform utilizes real-time telemetry and machine learning algorithms to identify potential infrastructure anomalies, such as hardware degradation or network latency spikes, before they result in system failure. This capability enables the automated orchestration of failover processes, intended to minimize service interruptions and data loss in mission-critical environments.The impact of this approach was noted in the InfoWorld judges’ citation: "United Private Cloud guarantees zero downtime and minimal data loss through 99.999% high availability and real-time replication. This translates to measurable business values. A proactive, autonomous approach redefines disaster recovery by enabling predictive failure detection and instant restoration at scale."The platform is built to support the rigorous demands of high-compliance industries through a layered resilience architecture. By offering flexible deployment models, including active-active, active-passive, active-replicated, and backup-and-restore strategies, UPC enables enterprises to tailor their disaster recovery posture to the specific criticality of their workloads, achieving the lowest possible RTO and RPO.This performance is underpinned by a global infrastructure of Tier 3 and Tier 4+ facilities across five continents, a footprint that ensures low-latency execution and strict adherence to local data sovereignty laws in the event of a failover to a different region or Availability Zone (AZ). Additionally, to mitigate any operational risk, UPC integrates immutable storage options, and AI-driven monitoring.About UnitedLayerUnitedLayer is a premier provider of secure, high-performance hybrid cloud and data center services, empowering enterprises with infrastructure enhanced by Agentic AI and Gen AI innovations. Its portfolio includes UnitedEdge, UnitedConnect, UnitedSecure, and United Private Cloud(UPC).The UPC suite offers specialized environments including UPC AI Cloud, UPC Container Cloud, UPC Sovereign Cloud, and UPC DR Cloud. Delivering over 100 private IaaS and PaaS services, UnitedLayer provides the scale and control required to modernize complex IT environments. Its built-in intelligence layer simplifies multi-cloud management, ensuring operational efficiency and compliance for the world’s most sophisticated enterprises.To learn more, visit our website: www.unitedlayer.com About InfoWorldInfoWorld delivers insights on software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning for IT professionals—from CTOs and architects to developers and data scientists. Over the past decade, open-source software and cloud computing have reshaped how businesses build and run technology. Today, software drives nearly every operation, with most applications developed using open-source code and hosted in the cloud. Through news, analysis, reviews, and expert guidance, InfoWorld helps IT leaders and practitioners navigate emerging technologies and build the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.About the Technology of the Year ListInfoWorld, the go–to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward–thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next–generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The judges have cast their votes, and the preliminary results are in. Behold the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards, the most innovative software development, DevOps, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.