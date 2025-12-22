UnitedLayer® Wins the 2025 Cloud Computing Leadership Award from Business Awards UK

2025 Cloud Computing Leadership Award Experience The World's Best Private Cloud

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnitedLayer, a global leader in private/hybrid cloud solutions and hybrid colocation services, announced today that it has received the 2025 Cloud Computing Award for Cloud Computing Leadership from Business Awards UK . This recognition reinforces UnitedLayer’s leadership in delivering intelligent, secure, agile, and high-performance private cloud environments for enterprises worldwide.The Cloud Computing Award from Business Awards UK is judged by a distinguished panel of experts with extensive experience across the global cloud ecosystem. The panel recognized UnitedLayerfor its operational excellence, intelligent automation, and its ability to help organizations enhance agility, security, and efficiency across hybrid/ multicloud operations through its diverse suite of proprietary solutions.UnitedLayer’s comprehensive portfolio includes UnitedConnect, UnitedEdge, UnitedSecure, and the United Private CloudSuite—purpose-built to support diverse enterprise workloads across AI/ML, containerized applications, sovereign and regulated environments, disaster recovery, network-as-a-service delivery, and large-scale application hosting.Its built-in intelligence layer delivers truly unified cloud management by integrating DCIM, AIOps, FinOps, HCMP, GreenOps, and AI-powered observability—enabling a private cloud that can think for itself. Embedded GenAI capabilities and the Agentic AI suite further enable a streamlined, automated approach to operating and optimizing complex hybrid and multicloud infrastructures.With 25+ years of expertise in designing, deploying, and managing mission-critical IT environments for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global enterprises, UnitedLayercontinues to advance its capabilities in delivering AI-driven private cloud, low-latency edge computing, and secure hybrid integration.Its global infrastructure includes Tier 3+ data center facilities across 30+ private cloud regions and 175+ edge locations spanning five continents, providing the reliability, performance, and compliance required for mission-critical operations. This foundation, combined with exceptional 99.999% high availability, software-defined agility, and seamless multicloud connectivity, enables enterprises to scale with ease, optimize costs, and secure complex hybrid environments with confidence.Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnitedLayer, explains:“Receiving the 2025 Cloud Computing Leadership Award from Business Awards UK is a defining moment for us. At UnitedLayer, we’ve always believed that cloud platforms should simplify complexity—not add to it. This recognition underscores our focus on combining operational excellence with intelligent automation to build cloud environments that are secure, scalable, and designed for the AI era. Our goal is to give enterprises the freedom to innovate faster and transform with clarity and confidence.”This award further cements UnitedLayer’s position as a pioneering force in cloud innovation, trusted by enterprises demanding the highest standards in sovereignty, security, and performance.About UnitedLayerUnitedLayer is the world’s best private cloud solution provider, empowering enterprises with secure, high-performance infrastructure enhanced by the latest Agentic AI and Gen AI innovations. Its portfolio includes UnitedEdge, UnitedConnect, UnitedSecure, and United Private CloudThe United Private Cloud(UPC) provides a comprehensive suite of offerings: UPC AI Cloud, UPC Container Cloud, UPC Sovereign Cloud, UPC Application Hosting Cloud, UPC DR Cloud, and United NaaS. At its core, UPC IaaS delivers over 100 private IaaS and PaaS services, giving enterprises the scale, performance, and control required to modernize IT environments. Its built-in intelligence layer simplifies hybrid and multi-cloud management and optimizes operational efficiency across complex infrastructures.UnitedLayer has consistently earned recognition from independent analyst firms. Most recently, ISG positioned the company as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 for Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services: Managed Hosting, marking the third consecutive year of acknowledgment, and highlighting the global market leadership, deep technical expertise, and proven ability to deliver mission-critical private cloud solutions for enterprises worldwide.For more information, visit: www.unitedlayer.com About Business Awards UKBusiness Awards UK is an enterprise with a big mission: Making business awards accessible to all. They celebrate the diversity of UK businesses by making awards accessible to all and levelling the playing field. Their awards programme is designed to allow even the smallest business to compete with multinational enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.