Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Downtown Dallas

Award-Winning Franchise Covers Deep Ellum, Design District, Uptown, Oak Cliff

I wanted to find an opportunity that I could work for myself in order to maintain my very active commitment to a local dog rescue.” — Zack Coutré, Payroll Vault in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Downtown Dallas, signing an executive-level chief financial officer/controller with payroll and accounting expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Zack Coutré, who lives in Oak Cliff, purchased a Payroll Vault franchise to capitalize on his experience as a CFO and financial controller during the last two decades in the restaurant, construction, real estate, automotive/manufacturing and hospitality industries. His background includes extensive knowledge of multi-entity and multi-location accounting, payroll migration, financial statement preparation and tax compliance.Coutré said there were several reasons why he chose to purchase a Payroll Vault franchise.“The scalability, the level of support from the corporate office to ensure you have not only a successful launch, but that you have the support to allow you to grow,” said Coutré who has operated restaurants in the downtown district for the last seven years. “ Also, the ‘pay as you go’ workers compensation plans offered. That’s not something that was ever offered to me during a payroll sales pitch in my prior roles.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model continues to attract CFOs and financial controllers who are committed to providing a unique, boutique-style experience, which is sorely lacking for the small and medium-sized business community,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision with a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”The new franchise will include the radius of Downtown Dallas, which includes Deep Ellum, Design District, Uptown and Oak Cliff.Aside from business, Coutré bought a Payroll Vault franchise that allows franchisees the freedom to spend time on their other aspects of life.“I wanted to find an opportunity that I could work for myself in order to maintain my very active commitment to a local dog rescue I’m heavily involved in,” he said.3 Reasons Why CFOs, Controllers Choose Payroll VaultThe award-winning franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Zack, you can reach him via email at Zack.Coutre@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners ###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

