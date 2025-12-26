Techcyte Marks Over Three Years of Continuous SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA Compliance

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leading provider of AI-powered digital diagnostics for anatomic and clinical pathology, today reaffirmed its long-standing SOC 2 Type II compliance, which the company has maintained for more than three consecutive years. Earlier in the year, Techcyte further strengthened its security and privacy posture by expanding its audit scope to include HIPAA-aligned controls, reflecting the growing role of its platform in regulated clinical environments.As digital pathology adoption accelerates across hospitals, reference laboratories, and health systems, organizations increasingly require partners with demonstrated security maturity and sustained operational discipline. Techcyte’s continued SOC 2 Type II compliance, combined with its HIPAA focus, underscores the company’s commitment to protecting sensitive health information and supporting enterprise-scale diagnostic workflows.“Security and privacy are foundational to trust in digital pathology,” said Marcus Malmberg, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Techcyte. “Maintaining SOC 2 Type II compliance year after year, and expanding our audit scope to include HIPAA controls, reflects our ongoing investment in the governance, processes, and accountability required to support clinical laboratories at scale.”SOC 2 Type II certification evaluates not only the design of security controls but also their effectiveness over time. Techcyte’s program has been validated through repeated independent audits and is supported by continuous monitoring, formal risk management, and documented operational controls. Techcyte’s unified digital pathology platform integrates whole-slide imaging, AI-assisted analysis, workflow tools, and LIS connectivity within a secure cloud-based environment. The platform supports applications across human, veterinary, and environmental diagnostics, where data integrity, availability, and confidentiality are critical.“As laboratories expand their use of AI and digital workflows, they need partners with proven security and availability programs,” said Shane Swenson, CTO of Techcyte. “Our consistent multi-year compliance and strong operational track record demonstrate the sustained maturity necessary to meet these critical requirements.”###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.