BostonSight Announces New Features for BostonSight SCLERAL

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSighttoday announced two new features to its BostonSight SCLERALlens: SmartFocus™ multifocal and Quad-Elevation ™.Lenses with multifocal optics allow patients to see near, intermediate, and far with one lens. SmartFocus uses a proprietary design to provide multifocal optics in a scleral lens.“SmartFocus delivers vision at all distances — designed for the presbyope and the complex cornea alike,” said Dr. Rob Davis of Davis EyeCare. “The design leverages retinal sampling matched to pupil behavior, optimizing performance in every lighting condition. Each lens is custom-crafted to work with the natural pupil behavior, adapting automatically to changes in light and working distance. The result is a natural, balanced visual experience that feels like your eyes are doing the work independent from spectacles.”Quad-Elevation allows practitioners to modify the mid-peripheral corneal zone in addition to the haptic and limbal zones, in a quadrant-specific manner. This level of customization means practitioners can modify the scleral lens across 12 independent zones, if desired, to fit patients with irregular corneas and scleral shapes.“By integrating concentric multizone optics and Quad-Elevation into a stable scleral platform, patients experience natural, simultaneous focus without sacrificing comfort or clarity,” said Dr. Davis.“Our goal at BostonSight is always focused on exceptional patient care,” said Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA and Chief Innovation and Education Officer at BostonSight. “These features give clinicians expanded tools to improve visual acuity and to design patient-specific lenses that support long-term ocular health.”About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org and about BostonSight SCLERAL at www.bostonsightscleral.org

